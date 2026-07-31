Here’s NJ’s 2026 Sea.Hear.Now. lineup and schedule
September 19 and 20 is the weekend that sees this year’s Sea.Hear.Now two-day musical festival return to Asbury Park. The multi-stage event has been at it annually since 2018, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.
Now, if you’re a diehard Bruce Springsteen fan like me, you might find this year’s lineup a bit underwhelming since The Boss headlined two years ago. But really, are you going to ever top Springsteen for a Sea.Hear.Now act? I mean the guy who has Asbury Park in his very DNA and whose early material included an album titled "Greetings From Asbury Park, New Jersey?"
But a fine festival on the sand it will be, I’m sure. Here’s the rundown.
Saturday, Sept. 19
SURF STAGE
1:15 p.m.: Steph Strings
3 p.m.: Men at Work
5 p.m.: Chaka Khan
7 p.m.: The Offspring
9 p.m.: Mumford & Sons
PARK STAGE
12:30 p.m.: Jarod Clemons
2:15 p.m.: 54 Ultra
4 p.m.: Fitz and the Tantrums
6 p.m.: The All-American Rejects
8 p.m.: The War on Drugs
SAND STAGE
12:30 p.m.: Nat Myers
2:15 p.m.: Anders Osborne
4 p.m.: Tom Odell
6 p.m.: Susanna Hoffs
8 p.m.: Shaggy
Sunday, Sept. 20
SURF STAGE
1:15 p.m.: King Stingray
3 p.m.: Ben Howard
5 p.m.: Fontaines D.C.
7 p.m.: Goo Goo Dolls
9 p.m.: The Strokes
PARK STAGE
12:30 p.m.: Status Green
2:15 p.m.: Alice Phoebe Lou
4 p.m.: Flipturn
6 p.m.: Ziggy Marley
8 p.m.: Moby
SAND STAGE
12:30 p.m.: Blaise
2:15 p.m.: Makua
4 p.m.: Die Spitz
6 p.m.: Kim Gordon
8 p.m.: Pixies
EJ takes a walk in Asbury Park
Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson