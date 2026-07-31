September 19 and 20 is the weekend that sees this year’s Sea.Hear.Now two-day musical festival return to Asbury Park. The multi-stage event has been at it annually since 2018, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Now, if you’re a diehard Bruce Springsteen fan like me, you might find this year’s lineup a bit underwhelming since The Boss headlined two years ago. But really, are you going to ever top Springsteen for a Sea.Hear.Now act? I mean the guy who has Asbury Park in his very DNA and whose early material included an album titled "Greetings From Asbury Park, New Jersey?"

But a fine festival on the sand it will be, I’m sure. Here’s the rundown.

Robin L Marshall, Getty Images Robin L Marshall, Getty Images

Saturday, Sept. 19

SURF STAGE

1:15 p.m.: Steph Strings

3 p.m.: Men at Work

5 p.m.: Chaka Khan

7 p.m.: The Offspring

9 p.m.: Mumford & Sons

Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images

PARK STAGE

12:30 p.m.: Jarod Clemons

2:15 p.m.: 54 Ultra

4 p.m.: Fitz and the Tantrums

6 p.m.: The All-American Rejects

8 p.m.: The War on Drugs

Bojan Ritan, Getty Images Bojan Ritan, Getty Images

SAND STAGE

12:30 p.m.: Nat Myers

2:15 p.m.: Anders Osborne

4 p.m.: Tom Odell

6 p.m.: Susanna Hoffs

8 p.m.: Shaggy

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images

SURF STAGE

1:15 p.m.: King Stingray

3 p.m.: Ben Howard

5 p.m.: Fontaines D.C.

7 p.m.: Goo Goo Dolls

9 p.m.: The Strokes

Arturo Holmes, Getty Images Arturo Holmes, Getty Images

PARK STAGE

12:30 p.m.: Status Green

2:15 p.m.: Alice Phoebe Lou

4 p.m.: Flipturn

6 p.m.: Ziggy Marley

8 p.m.: Moby

SAND STAGE

12:30 p.m.: Blaise

2:15 p.m.: Makua

4 p.m.: Die Spitz

6 p.m.: Kim Gordon

8 p.m.: Pixies