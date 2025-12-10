The “most expensive condo ever sold in New Jersey” just closed for $7.6 million — at a development that literally broke ground on Monday. Lido Asbury Park will be an eight-story building on Ocean Avenue, with 112 luxury condos starting at just over $1 million, all with sweeping views of the Atlantic and all of Asbury Park.

Asbury Park before the boom: A shoreline city on the brink

Whenever I think about Asbury’s long road back, I picture those quiet, uncertain mornings in the late ’90s — the kind where the boardwalk, Convention Hall, and Cookman Avenue had more memory than promise. I always flash to that dream sequence in The Sopranos where Tony sets himself on fire with Convention Hall and the ocean behind him on a crumbling boardwalk.

Back then, the boardwalk felt tired. Buildings were half-finished or half-forgotten, and whole blocks looked post-apocalyptic — like something out of a movie. You couldn’t help but wonder if the city everyone once flocked to had slipped too far away.

The places that kept Asbury alive — and the people who believed

One memory that always sticks with me is when John Dziuba — the guy I credit for putting New Jersey 101.5 on the map, and my boss at the time — took me to lunch in Asbury Park. This was around 2000. He said he wanted to bring me to “a real slice of life,” and there we were at Frank’s Deli on Main Street. While the rest of the city was desolate, Frank’s just marched on.

Frank’s is the kind of place that doesn’t just serve a community — it steadies it. They kept flipping pork-roll sandwiches, wrapping giant subs, greeting locals by name. No matter how many storefronts went dark or how many redevelopment plans stalled out, Frank’s lights were always on. It was proof Asbury Park still had a heartbeat. And I remember John’s faith that the city would come back… so much potential.

The music that never left: How Asbury’s sound survived the dark years

And even during the rough years, there was always the music. When the buildings sagged and investment dried up, the sound never really left. The Stone Pony and the smaller clubs held on through the lean times, giving a stage to dreamers and diehards. On a summer night, you could walk down Second Avenue and feel the bass thumping from some gritty little venue — a reminder that creativity had outlasted the rust. The spirit that launched Springsteen, Southside Johnny, and a hundred other hopefuls kept flickering even when the city looked dim.

Then, slowly — almost quietly — things shifted. In the early 2000s, as redevelopment finally took hold, the boardwalk got new life. Abandoned buildings were restored. Boutiques, bars, and restaurants opened one by one. The music scene blossomed again, energized by newcomers who saw Asbury as a place where art and possibility still had room to breathe. Festivals returned. New venues popped up. And the old ones, like the Pony, roared louder than ever.

A record-breaking condo and a city that didn’t lose its soul

So now, when you see something like the Lido project rising on Ocean Avenue — record-breaking condos where empty shells once stood — it feels surreal. The Asbury Park skyline is changing fast, reaching upward in ways we never could’ve imagined in the ’90s.

But what I love most is that the city didn’t trade its soul to get here. Frank’s Deli is still serving breakfast. The clubs are still echoing with guitars and late-night cheers. The new sits beside the old, each shaping the other.

It’s a comeback story with character — and honestly, those are the best kind.

