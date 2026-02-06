🏗️ After public backlash, the developer says the Asbury Park Casino Building breezeway will be repaired, not demolished.

🏛️ Preservation fears erupted after a demolition permit request and “unsafe structure” sticker surfaced.

📣 State lawmakers and local advocates pressured the owner to protect the historic boardwalk landmark.

ASBURY PARK — After a firestorm of public criticism over concerns of an iconic city boardwalk structure being torn down, the developer that owns the building has announced it still intends to repair and reopen the structure.

The Asbury Park Casino Building breezeway, just north of Ocean Grove, has been shut down to the public since May 2023.

At that time, Madison Marquette posted that it planned a “historically significant renovation of the Casino Building into a world class destination for arts, entertainment and dining,” and it would be “reopened, shortly.”

The breezeway has remained vacant in the nearly three years since, with no visible signs of work.

Demolition permit request sparks public outrage

Concerns quickly spiked on Jan. 27, when the Asbury Park city manager’s office confirmed that Madison Marquette had requested a permit to demolish the breezeway, as posts of a bright red “unsafe structure” sticker made the rounds on social media.

“Madison Marquette has once again demonstrated its shocking disregard for the integrity of the iconic Asbury Park Boardwalk treasures that it has owned since 2010,” attorney Joseph Maraziti said in a written statement that same day.

State lawmakers urge preservation of boardwalk landmark

On Friday, legislators from the 11th District, state Sen. Vin Gopal and Assemblymembers Margie Donlan and Luanne Peterpaul shared a letter sent to Madison Marquette, urging a reconsideration of any plans to raze the century-old landmark.

“We recognize that the repairs required are substantial and that redevelopment options may present financial considerations. However, local officials have raised serious concerns about the lack of protective measures taken to prevent further deterioration of the building,” Gopal, Donlan and Peterpaul said, pointing to the lapsed time since the 2023 closure.

Developer says breezeway will be repaired, not razed

Within hours of Gopal sharing the letter on Facebook, the Asbury Park Boardwalk account posted its own statement, playing down the fears of demolition.

"We’re in Asbury. Rumors swirled. Specters of the implosion of the entire Casino Building suddenly appeared all over social media. We even noticed a post about the curse of the Morro Castle," Madison Marquette said in the statement on Friday.

“The breezeway will be repaired and preserved. As soon as the repairs are completed, the outdoor pathway to Ocean Grove will be reopened. Check back for updates,” the statement continued.

Carousel building still unaffected, developer says

Madison Marquette also said there were no plans for anything to happen to the round-roofed Carousel building, adjacent to the Casino.

“Please note that there has never been any concern with the main portion of the Casino Building – the Carousel, the vaulted area in the center, and wings on either side. Our incredibly creative team at Wooden Walls will continue to hold their series of imaginative and immersive events in the Carousel,” the statement added.

It was not immediately clear whether the request for a demolition permit had officially been withdrawn.

City officials declined to comment on the developer’s statement on Friday evening.

Immediate public response to the update was generally positive, with dozens of comments expressing skepticism on the promise to reopen the public walkway.

