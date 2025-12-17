⚖️ A prominent LGBTQ rights leader has resigned weeks after being charged with child endangerment and simple assault involving a foster child.

🌈 Christian Fuscarino says he stepped down to protect Garden State Equality from fallout.

🔥 Former Garden State Equality directors and activists say the resignation comes too late and demand accountability amid growing public backlash.

Nearly a month after being charged with child endangerment and simple assault for an incident with a foster child, one of New Jersey’s leading advocates for LGBTQ rights has resigned.

Christian Fuscarino stepped down as executive director of Garden State Equality sometime on Tuesday.

Arrest draws national attention and online backlash

News of his arrest became widely publicized throughout the day, even getting picked up by an anti-LGBT social media account, Libs of TikTok.

“Yesterday I resigned from Garden State Equality to ensure that the organization's work is not impacted by a private family matter,” Fuscarino said in a statement first posted to Threads and shared to Facebook on Wednesday.

“While my loved ones & I have been working through this moment together with care and love, the press has turned a deeply personal situation into a public headline.”

“Everyone involved is safe & navigating this situation responsibly,” Fuscarino added. “Out of respect—not for me, but for my family—I ask that this be seen for what it is: a private family moment, not a public spectacle.”

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by investigators, Fuscarino is a foster or resource parent of the child involved. Home security video from Nov. 9 shows Fuscarino pulling the boy from bed and slapping him several times, before pushing him against a wall, investigators said.

It is not clear how the arrest came to the attention of NJ.com, which first reported on the arrest.

Read More: Prominent NJ LGBTQ leader charged in child endangerment case

Critics say resignation statement minimizes the seriousness of charges

The statement failed to satisfy critics, including fellow LGBTQ activists who said it did not truly address the seriousness of the charges facing the 35-year-old Neptune City resident.

“Christian Fuscarino set the LGBT movement back by a generation with his abusive behavior. And now he wants us to not talk about it,” political activist Jay Lassiter said on his own Facebook page.

Lassiter, also a well-known gay activist, has been critical of Fuscarino and other current leaders at Garden State Equality for months.

“He woke his foster child out of bed, beat the **it out of this child, and called it ‘a personal family matter,’” Lassiter added in his Wednesday post.

Garden State Equality previous leaders (L-R) Steven Goldstein, Troy Stevenson and Andy Bowen Garden State Equality previous leaders (L-R) Steven Goldstein, Troy Stevenson and Andy Bowen (Photos by Colin Archer, Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for CONVERSION Movie, NJ Spotlight News via Youtube) loading...

Former Garden State Equality leaders call for accountability

Before Fuscarino announced his resignation, all three former directors of Garden State Equality had signed an open letter calling for him to be fired.

“The Board of Garden State Equality must fire Christian Fuscarino as Executive Director.

The appalling news of his alleged conduct — which news reports say has been caught on video — is not something that Garden State Equality, or the LGBTQ+ community of New Jersey, should be forced to take on as its burden,” according to the statement signed by Steven Goldstein, Troy Stevenson and Andy Bowen, as shared with Insider NJ.

Goldstein was the founding executive director from 2004-2013. Stevenson then served for one year, followed by Bowen for a year.

“Christian Fuscarino should not be given the dignity that comes with resignation. He had over a month to spare Garden State Equality and the LGBTQ+ community of New Jersey the embarrassment of this news coming to light,” the trio of previous executive directors said.

The statement also said that the 150,000 members of Garden State Equality have been the “organization’s heart and soul under all executive directors” — as more than 200 state and local laws advancing LGBTQ equality were enacted before Fuscarino took up his leadership post.

“Garden State Equality cannot be defined by any one person, and must not be defined any longer by Christian Fuscarino,” Goldstein, Stevenson and Bowen said.

