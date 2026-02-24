Discover singer Charlie Puth’s must-visit spots in New Jersey
🎤 Charlie Puth is repping his New Jersey roots.
🍕 The Rumson native shared his favorite NJ restaurants, bars, beaches and more with a popular social media account.
🎶 From Whitney to Bruce, Puth also reveals his Mt Rushmore of Jersey musicians.
Fresh off a Super Bowl performance of the National Anthem that earned glowing reviews from most, Charlie Puth has gotten back to his New Jersey roots.
The pop singer shared some of his favorite spots in his home state with a popular social media account.
Isaac Hindin-Miller, who runs the account “isaaclikes,” caught up with Puth recently and asked about the “best of New Jersey.”
Born and raised in Rumson, Puth focused on Monmouth County from the start.
Puth picks his best NJ restaurants
This one prompted maybe the most answers of the whole video — Puth said that Anjelica’s in Sea Bright was an Italian food standout, and also the spot of is first date.
He also mentioned some family favorites — Birravino in Red Bank and Undici in Rumson.
Puth also is a lover of New Jersey bagels, mentioning Bagel Masters in Shrewsbury and Atlantic Bagel (formerly Brooklyn Bagel).
Read More: Academy Awards spotlight New Jersey's film scene and talent
Puth picks his best NJ bar
First, he shouted out Briody's Irish Pub in Rumson — which closed down 18 years ago, on Saint Patrick's Day 2008.
Then, he mentioned two Asbury Park landmarks — The Wonder Bar and The Stone Pony.
Puth picks best venues for live music
He mentioned that PNC Arts Center in Holmdel is a great amphitheater and also said he loves the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank.
Read More: Famous NJ faces line up for The Basie's historic 100 year bash
Puth picks best record shop
The Grammy-nominated star said Jack’s Music Shoppe is tops, and where he bought his first CDs (Mary J. Blige and TLC).
Puth picks best coffee shop
The Rumson native said the best coffee is from Brennan’s - the deli has three Monmouth County locations — in Rumson, Middletown (Red Bank address) and Oakhurst.
Puth also said 7-Eleven coffee will keep you “up for days.”
Puth picks best Jersey Shore beach
He said the pressure was on with picking a favorite beach and Puth went with Sandy Hook, both North Beach and Gunnison Beach.
(Editor’s note - Gunnison Beach is a clothing optional spot, which some amused commenters also pointed out on the video).
Puth picks for more best NJ eats
For best breakfast spot, Puth said My Kitchen Witch in Monmouth Beach.
His pick for best NJ diner was in Eatontown — while he says "four seasons" let's assume he meant All Seasons Diner in Eatontown- Puth said their onion rings are particularly delicious.
Puth’s pick for best hair salon
Hindin-Miller said that Puth's own hairstyle has always stood out to him, and asked about a favorite salon.
The singer shouted out the Kevin Alan Salon in Monmouth Beach and the old school Rocky’s Barbershop in Red Bank.
Puth picks his personal top NJ musicians
Finally, when asked to list his personal Mount Rushmore of NJ musicians, Charlie Puth answered:
🎶 Bruce Springsteen - “Growing Up”
🎶 Bon Jovi - “Livin’ On A Prayer”
🎶 Whitney Houston - “You Give Good Love”
🎶 Paul Simon (born in Newark) - “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover” and “Still Crazy After All These Years”
He specifically credited Houston’s remarkable voice and Simon as the “best songwriter alive.”
Report a correction
