Fresh off a Super Bowl performance of the National Anthem that earned glowing reviews from most, Charlie Puth has gotten back to his New Jersey roots.

The pop singer shared some of his favorite spots in his home state with a popular social media account.

Isaac Hindin-Miller, who runs the account “isaaclikes,” caught up with Puth recently and asked about the “best of New Jersey.”

Born and raised in Rumson, Puth focused on Monmouth County from the start.

Charlie Puth picks his favorite NJ places (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/ Getty Images)

Puth picks his best NJ restaurants

This one prompted maybe the most answers of the whole video — Puth said that Anjelica’s in Sea Bright was an Italian food standout, and also the spot of is first date.

He also mentioned some family favorites — Birravino in Red Bank and Undici in Rumson.

Puth also is a lover of New Jersey bagels, mentioning Bagel Masters in Shrewsbury and Atlantic Bagel (formerly Brooklyn Bagel).

The Stone Pony in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Puth picks his best NJ bar

First, he shouted out Briody's Irish Pub in Rumson — which closed down 18 years ago, on Saint Patrick's Day 2008.

Then, he mentioned two Asbury Park landmarks — The Wonder Bar and The Stone Pony.

Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank (Count Basie)

Puth picks best venues for live music

He mentioned that PNC Arts Center in Holmdel is a great amphitheater and also said he loves the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank.

Jack's Music Shoppe in Red Bank (Google Maps)

Puth picks best record shop

The Grammy-nominated star said Jack’s Music Shoppe is tops, and where he bought his first CDs (Mary J. Blige and TLC).

Puth picks best coffee shop

The Rumson native said the best coffee is from Brennan’s - the deli has three Monmouth County locations — in Rumson, Middletown (Red Bank address) and Oakhurst.

Puth also said 7-Eleven coffee will keep you “up for days.”

(Courtesy Bud McCormick)

Puth picks best Jersey Shore beach

He said the pressure was on with picking a favorite beach and Puth went with Sandy Hook, both North Beach and Gunnison Beach.

(Editor’s note - Gunnison Beach is a clothing optional spot, which some amused commenters also pointed out on the video).

Charlie Puth picks his favorite NJ places (Screenshot: isaaclikes via Instagram)

Puth picks for more best NJ eats

For best breakfast spot, Puth said My Kitchen Witch in Monmouth Beach.

His pick for best NJ diner was in Eatontown — while he says "four seasons" let's assume he meant All Seasons Diner in Eatontown- Puth said their onion rings are particularly delicious.

Puth’s pick for best hair salon

Hindin-Miller said that Puth's own hairstyle has always stood out to him, and asked about a favorite salon.

The singer shouted out the Kevin Alan Salon in Monmouth Beach and the old school Rocky’s Barbershop in Red Bank.

Puth picks his personal top NJ musicians

Finally, when asked to list his personal Mount Rushmore of NJ musicians, Charlie Puth answered:

🎶 Bruce Springsteen - “Growing Up”

🎶 Bon Jovi - “Livin’ On A Prayer”

🎶 Whitney Houston - “You Give Good Love”

🎶 Paul Simon (born in Newark) - “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover” and “Still Crazy After All These Years”

He specifically credited Houston’s remarkable voice and Simon as the “best songwriter alive.”

