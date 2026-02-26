I need to apologize.

I am, by nature, a positive and optimistic guy. I hope that comes across every day on The Judi & EJ Show. Lately, though, if someone has been reading my work at New Jersey 101.5, it might not feel that way.

The headlines tell the story. “Is $100k really middle class in New Jersey?” “N.J. families feel the squeeze as household debt nears crisis levels.” “10 everyday things that cost way more in New Jersey than elsewhere.” “New Jersey ranks last in the nation for wage growth vs. cost of living.” None of those exactly scream civic pride.

I do not blame myself for writing them. Like most of the people reading this, I love this state. The frustration is not with New Jersey. It is with the politicians who have mismanaged it for longer than NJ 101.5 has been on the air. Taxes, housing costs, utility bills, insurance. Affordability is the cloud that hangs over everything.

But here is the part that deserves equal time. Even with all of that, the good outweighs the bad. So let’s focus on what New Jersey gets right.

Cape May | photo by EJ Cape May | photo by EJ loading...

New Jersey Shore beaches, boardwalks and summer tradition

The Jersey Shore

Start with the obvious. The Shore is not hype. From the family boardwalk in Ocean City to the Victorian calm of Cape May, it offers different experiences without losing its identity. Clean beaches, walkable towns, and a sense of tradition that has held up for generations.

Boardwalk culture

The boardwalks in Wildwood and Atlantic City still deliver what they promised decades ago. Rides, arcades, saltwater taffy, and families walking side by side on summer nights. It feels American in a way that has not been polished into something unrecognizable.

Summer fun at the Shore

There is a reason people who grow up here talk about summer differently. A night at D'Jais Bar & Grill, a walk on the boards, a last-minute beach day because the weather report suddenly looks perfect. It is simple and it is fun.

Cape May | photo by EJ Cape May | photo by EJ loading...

South Jersey pines & sunsets and Northwest Jersey mountains

Bayside and Delaware Bay sunsets

The Delaware Bay side does not get the same attention as the Atlantic. It should. Places near Villas offer wide-open sky and calm water that reflect the evening light in a way that feels almost unfair to the rest of the region. It is quiet, accessible, and distinctly South Jersey.

Ej and son Steve in the Pine Barrens | photo by EJ Ej and son Steve in the Pine Barrens | photo by EJ loading...

The Pine Barrens

As a descendant of true pineys from Chatsworth and Manahawkin (my family goes back generations there) I MUST mention the Pine Barrens. As much as I love The Sopranos, they did not do the areas justice filming those famous scenes in New York State. I've spent countless hours camping, canoeing, running and 4 wheeling. Learn more about the region and take in some culture at Waretown's Albert Music Hall. Try to catch a Jackson Pines show!

Real mountains in Northwest New Jersey

Anyone who thinks New Jersey is all turnpikes and strip malls needs to spend time at High Point State Park or hike through the Delaware Water Gap. The elevation is real. The views are real. In the fall, it competes with states that get far more credit for foliage.

DeLorenzos | Photo by EJ DeLorenzos | Photo by EJ loading...

The best pizza and diner culture in New Jersey

Pizza that stands up nationally

This is not bluster. The density of great pizza in this state is hard to match. Old-school spots in Hoboken and neighborhood staples in Montclair turn out pies that rival anywhere in the country. And let's not get started on the new Mercer County vs. Monmouth County pizza! (While I love Monmouth's Pete & Elda's my fav is DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies in Mercer County!) The crust matters. The sauce matters. People care.

Diner culture that defines New Jersey

New Jersey’s diner culture is not nostalgia. It is daily life. The state is often called the diner capital of the world, and it earns that reputation. A thick menu, strong coffee, breakfast at any hour. It is part of the rhythm of living here.

AP AP loading...

New Jersey music history, small towns and prime location

Live music history at the Shore

The stage at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park helped launch the career of Bruce Springsteen, and it still books shows that matter. Music is woven into the state’s identity, from shore bars to theaters.

Small towns with real character

Places like Red Bank manage to balance local businesses, theaters, restaurants, and community events without feeling manufactured. They are active without being overwhelming.

Location, location, location

New Jersey sits between New York City and Philadelphia, with beaches to the east and farmland to the south. That geography is not an accident. It is a genuine advantage.

Affordability is a serious problem. The numbers do not lie. But neither do these experiences. For all the frustration, this state still gets a lot right. And it is worth saying that out loud.

