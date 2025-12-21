Growing up in Mays Landing, the idea of a “staycation” wasn’t a trend — it was just how we lived.

My dad didn’t like traveling. Crossing a bridge into Pennsylvania was basically out of the question. New York City? Completely unimaginable. If a trip required luggage, traffic, or tolls, it probably wasn’t happening. But that never meant we stayed home staring at the walls.

Great Egg Harbor River Mays Landing | Photo by EJ

South Jersey Adventures: Lakes, Rivers, and Hidden Gems

South Jersey gave us everything.

In Mays Landing, we had Lake Lenape and the Great Egg Harbor River. We were about 20 minutes from the beaches of both Atlantic and Cape May counties. Summers meant fishing, swimming, boating, and wandering outside until it got dark.

And long before Ancestry.com existed, my dad’s favorite hobby was genealogy. My mom would pack sandwiches, and we’d head deep into the Pine Barrens for what I now realize were pretty unusual outings — graveyard picnics. While he studied headstones searching for family history, we explored, ate lunch, and soaked in the quiet beauty of places most people never visit.

Making Memories Without Leaving New Jersey

I’ll admit that as a kid, there were moments when I felt like I was missing out — Disney trips, Florida winter vacations, or even just seeing a landscape that wasn’t the coastal plain of South Jersey. But with my own family later on, we more than made up for that with vacations both out of the region and out of the country.

Still, those childhood staycations bring back some of my favorite memories. And even while we took those farther-away adventures, we still found ourselves returning to many of those same South Jersey staycation spots.

So if you’re on a budget — or if you just don’t love traveling — New Jersey is full of ways to make lasting memories without ever leaving the state. Winter may have just gotten underway, but many people start planning their stay- and vacations after the first of the year. If you’re already thinking ahead to 2026, here are a few ideas:

Cape May Lifeboat | Photo by EJ

Top New Jersey Staycation Ideas for Families in 2026

Looking back, it was never about how far we went. We didn’t need airplanes or passports. We had lakes, rivers, beaches, forests — and time together — all right here in New Jersey.

Because in the end, it’s not about where you go or how far you travel. It’s the memories you make with the people you love that last forever — wherever you happen to be.