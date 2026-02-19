✅A 21-year-old woman from Brick died after slipping off a trail in the Adirondacks

BRICK — By age 20, Brianna Mohr had visited 48 states and chased adventure from coast to coast.

Last week, a spontaneous hiking trip to her new favorite mountain — Mount Marcy in upstate New York — turned tragic. The 21-year-old slipped off a trail and couldn’t be reached for hours, despite rescuers who refused to give up, trekking mile after mile on snowshoes.

Brianna Mohr, 21, of Brick, was hiking with her dog Fezco on Feb. 12 when she slipped off a trail on Mount Marcy around 3 p.m. She called 911 but low cloud cover prevented New York State Forest Rangers from locating her for several hours.

Katelyn Svenson, Brianna's aunt, said that New York State's highest peak was her favorite after last visiting in November. It was a last-minute trip because she had three days off from work, Sevenson said.

A lifelong love of travel and the outdoors

Brianna had visited 48 of the 50 states by the time she turned 20, according to Svenson.

"She lived to see the world, was a beautiful artist, and a beautiful soul. Her smile could light up any room she walked into," Svenson said on the GoFundMe campaign.

Brianna's father, James, is grateful for the "amazing" rangers and dispatchers who tried to reach Brianna. A ranger whose snowmobile got stuck hiked "many miles" on snowshoes to find his daughter. A dispatcher who kept in contact with his daughter via GPS and text kept Fezco at her home until her family arrived in New York on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of Thursday afternoon.

