LUMBERTON — A court has blocked a pre-trial deal for a local politician charged with driving under the influence four times the legal limit with her 2-year-old son in the back seat.

Gina LaPlaca, who was then the mayor of Lumberton, was captured on body cam on St. Patrick's Day in 2025 pulling into her driveway and being given a sobriety test by police as her son watched. After failing the test, she was handcuffed and arrested.

The Democrat was charged with carelessly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, abuse/neglect of a child by a caretaker and cruelty and neglect of children.

Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley said the Superior Court's Criminal Case Management Office denied her application for pre-trial intervention, which would have allowed her to avoid prison or jail time or a conviction on her record by avoiding further trouble. It is available for first-time offenders.

She must now face trial or try for a plea deal.

New Jersey Globe was first to report on the PTI decision.

LaPlaca continued to serve as mayor after her arrest while she checked into rehab and missed several meetings. Despite public pressure, the Township Committee did not remove her from office.

The position of mayor is appointed by the committee, not elected. Terrance Benson, LaPlaca's former running mate, is now the mayor. LaPlaca is seeking reelection to the council.

Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca in a holding cell after her arrest 3/17/25

