NEW BRUNSWICK — A New Jersey man is charged with killing his brother at the Riverside Apartments this weekend.

Ahmad Sannoh, 31, of New Brunswick, was shot multiple times at the residential unit on Sunday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Police responding to a 911 call about gunshots found the bloody scene around 12:45 p.m., and Sannoh was pronounced dead at the hospital soon after.

His brother was accused of the fratricide and was arrested at the scene. Investigators said it was not a random act of violence, though there's no word on what sparked the fatal confrontation.

Hassan Sannoh, 28, of New Brunswick, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He's being held at Middlesex County jail.

Community grief and shock after brother was killed in Middlesex County

Friends of the family mourned Ahmad Sannoh on Facebook.

"Ahmad was a good Young man. Always playing basketball when he was younger. My heart is broken," one woman said.

"I’m beyond tired of saying RIP to my close friends & people I grew up with. This one has me speechless I would never understand this one Rest Easy Bro ! Literally just spoke to you the other day," another friend said.

