🚨Police identified 3 Trenton women who broke a Wendy's drive-thru window

🚨Images show them hanging in the window

🚨TikTok videos show food on the floor and show ice thrown at the suspects

EWING — Police are looking for three women who kicked in the window of a 24-hour Wendy's drive-thru and tried to climb inside.

Ewing police said Honesty Harrison, 23, Saniyah Brittingam, 18, and Leah Williford-Stevens, 19, all of Trenton, were identified from video taken by employees of the restaurant on Olden Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 21.

They tried to assault employees and caused damage, according to police.

An edited video posted to TikTok shows one of the women using her feet to push in the drive-thru window. The video cuts to food, straws, ice and cups scattered all over the floor. Another video shows the women trying to pull down tanks of lemonade. An employee throws ice at them.

A third video taken from a vehicle in the drive-thru shows two of the women pounding on the window with their fists and trying to kick out the window.

Charges filed but suspects not arrested

Brittingham and Wilford-Stevens are charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Harrison was charged with criminal mischief and burglary. None of the women have been arrested as of early Monday, March 2.

Ewing police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 609-882-1313.

Suspects who tried to enter through the drive-thru window of Wendy's on Olden Ave in Ewing Suspects who tried to enter through the drive-thru window of Wendy's on Olden Ave in Ewing (Ewing police) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom