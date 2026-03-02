Drive-thru chaos: Video shows women hanging in Wendy’s window as food flies
🚨Police identified 3 Trenton women who broke a Wendy's drive-thru window
🚨Images show them hanging in the window
🚨TikTok videos show food on the floor and show ice thrown at the suspects
EWING — Police are looking for three women who kicked in the window of a 24-hour Wendy's drive-thru and tried to climb inside.
Ewing police said Honesty Harrison, 23, Saniyah Brittingam, 18, and Leah Williford-Stevens, 19, all of Trenton, were identified from video taken by employees of the restaurant on Olden Avenue just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 21.
They tried to assault employees and caused damage, according to police.
An edited video posted to TikTok shows one of the women using her feet to push in the drive-thru window. The video cuts to food, straws, ice and cups scattered all over the floor. Another video shows the women trying to pull down tanks of lemonade. An employee throws ice at them.
A third video taken from a vehicle in the drive-thru shows two of the women pounding on the window with their fists and trying to kick out the window.
ALSO READ: Storm wrecks Popcorn Park, NJ community asked to step up
@julietagarcia2086♬ Jefe Suba El Sueldo - DJ 338
Charges filed but suspects not arrested
Brittingham and Wilford-Stevens are charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Harrison was charged with criminal mischief and burglary. None of the women have been arrested as of early Monday, March 2.
Ewing police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 609-882-1313.
ALSO READ: What to know about the latest US-Israeli attacks on Iran
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for March (in chronological order)
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander