Local Pizzerias Battle For The Title And $10,000 Prize
It’s time to vote for the Best Pizza Along the Shore! 🍕
The Jersey Pizza Playoffs are officially underway -- powered by Bova Foods, proudly providing premium ingredients and equipment to pizzerias and Italian restaurants throughout the state.
Now the big question…
Could one of these local favorites be crowned the best pizza along the Shore? 🍕
From Bella's Pizza, Capricci Pizzeria, Pacidoughs, Carlos Gourmet Pizza to Denino's Pizza Place, Manzano's Pizzeria, STR Pizza, and Nino's Coal Fired Pizza -- the competition is stacked.
Add in Zachary's, Romeo's Pizza, Serpico's Pizza, Johnny G's Pizza, Tramonto's Pizzeria, Zoni's Coal Fired Pizza, Meli's Thin and Crispy Pizza, Pat's Pizza in Point Pleasant, and Pies on 37, and even more, and you’ve got a true Shore showdown.
Each spot brings its own style, flavor, and loyal fan base. Now it’s up to you to decide who earns the bragging rights -- and the title of best pizza along the Shore.
The winner earns serious bragging rights -- plus $10,000 in free advertising across our stations.
This is where Shore pride kicks in.
If your favorite spot is in the running, rally your crew and cast your vote! 🍕
Thanks for voting! 🍕 Make sure you tell your favorite pizzeria you showed them some love.
