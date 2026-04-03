After three long years of closure and a considerable number of meetings and deals, the long-awaited repairs to the iconic Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park took another hit and this hit was a big one.

In 2025, the city of Asbury Park and the boardwalk developer Madison Marquette finally reached an agreement to start the significant repairs on the exterior of the Paramount Theatre.

Jonathan Edwards / Unsplash Jonathan Edwards / Unsplash loading...

Madison Marquette, the boardwalk developer, received a Preservation Fund grant for $11.7 million dollars from the state for the restoration of the Paramount Theatre, which is part of Convention Hall, a national registered historic site. The caveat to receiving the fund is that the work must be completed no later than December 2026.

The completion of work and the grant is in serious jeopardy as the contractor vetted by Madison Marquette and the city council has quit before starting. APP.com has reported that March Associates Construction Inc. has decided not to be the contractor of the extensive and necessary project.

This has left the City Council, Madison Marquette, and those of us who are anxiously awaiting the renovations and repairs to the majestic theatre scrambling for answers.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Madison Marquette says that they can find another suitable contractor who can complete the work by December 2026. Some members of the council do not agree and that is also the sentiment of many involved residents who are frustrated with the lack of progress that Madison Marquette has made, and obviously, the pull-out of March Associates Construction Inc.

While my hopes are that the magnificent Paramount Theatre will return to all its glory, the reality of that notion is rapidly fading. There is much more to come on this.

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Scroll through this gallery of memorable ’80s personalities — some gone, some still with us, and many who may look very different today as we all face the inevitable march of time. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow