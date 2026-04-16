What better way to cool down after a long summer day than with a cup or cone of your favorite ice cream?

Here’s the scoop: if you’re in the Point Pleasant Beach area, one place you should check out is Salty’s Inlet Ice Cream on Ocean Ave.

Salty's Inlet Ice Cream (Google Street View) Salty's Inlet Ice Cream (Google Street View) loading...

Salty’s Inlet Ice Cream in Point Pleasant Beach

Whether you’re in the mood for ice cream, Dubai chocolate sundaes, refreshing Italian ices, or creamy milkshakes, there's something for everyone to enjoy. They even have vegan flavors!

One thing that I found to be incredibly unique about the shop is that they offer an option for those of us who can be indecisive when it comes to ordering.

Salty's Inlet Ice Cream via Instagram Salty's Inlet Ice Cream via Instagram loading...

The Double Dipper

You can have your choice of soft serve and hard serve ice cream in the same cup. It has quickly become many of the customers’ favorite menu item, Steph Salardino, the owner, told NJ101.5.

Salardino opened up Salty’s near where she grew up, so you know she’s passionate about ice cream as well as the Jersey shore and its visitors.

If you’re wondering, she recommends their Salted Caramel Pretzel flavored ice cream.

SEE ALSO: This is the most iconic food served in New Jersey

Salty's Inlet Ice Cream via Instagram Salty's Inlet Ice Cream via Instagram loading...

Pure bliss in every bite

The shop reopens for the season on May 1, and the first 100 people will get a free small cone.

Salty Inlet Ice Cream is located at 101 Ocean Ave in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.

The shop’s hours for the month of May:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday: 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 12 to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 to 10 p.m.

Stay tuned for updated hours on their website.

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey Hall of Fame nominees for 2026 The New Jersey Hall of Fame celebrates athletes, authors, innovators, inventors and visionaries from the Garden State. Here are some of the nominees in the 2026 ballot. Public voting is open until May 5. Below are just some of the nominees. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Six Flags has an adorable new addition to it's wild safari Meet JJ, New Jersey's newest baby bear cub born at Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari. Both him and his mama, Hollywood, are doing well and are ready for you to see them aboard the Wild Safari Off-Road Adventure. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈