Point Pleasant ice cream favorite sets opening date for summer 2026
What better way to cool down after a long summer day than with a cup or cone of your favorite ice cream?
Here’s the scoop: if you’re in the Point Pleasant Beach area, one place you should check out is Salty’s Inlet Ice Cream on Ocean Ave.
Salty’s Inlet Ice Cream in Point Pleasant Beach
Whether you’re in the mood for ice cream, Dubai chocolate sundaes, refreshing Italian ices, or creamy milkshakes, there's something for everyone to enjoy. They even have vegan flavors!
One thing that I found to be incredibly unique about the shop is that they offer an option for those of us who can be indecisive when it comes to ordering.
SEE ALSO: New Jersey foods you can't find anywhere else in the US
The Double Dipper
You can have your choice of soft serve and hard serve ice cream in the same cup. It has quickly become many of the customers’ favorite menu item, Steph Salardino, the owner, told NJ101.5.
Salardino opened up Salty’s near where she grew up, so you know she’s passionate about ice cream as well as the Jersey shore and its visitors.
If you’re wondering, she recommends their Salted Caramel Pretzel flavored ice cream.
SEE ALSO: This is the most iconic food served in New Jersey
Pure bliss in every bite
The shop reopens for the season on May 1, and the first 100 people will get a free small cone.
Salty Inlet Ice Cream is located at 101 Ocean Ave in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ.
The shop’s hours for the month of May:
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 5 to 10 p.m.
Friday: 4 to 10 p.m.
Saturday: 12 to 10 p.m.
Sunday: 12 to 10 p.m.
Stay tuned for updated hours on their website.
It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
New Jersey Hall of Fame nominees for 2026
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: Six Flags has an adorable new addition to it's wild safari
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.