What a massive tease from mother nature this week. In less than a weeks time the weather went from sunny and nearly hitting triple digits, to cloudy and rainy with lows possibly dropping below 50 degrees.

If mother nature is real, she's punishing us right now. Either that, or she's having a big laugh watching us deal with this massive shift while also lining it up with the holiday weekend.

But you know what? I don't think it really matters to some of our Shore visitors. The Garden State Parkway was still backed up Friday afternoon, and highways heading out to the Shore still had decent volume.

I saw it for myself after being part of the big Memorial Weekend kickoff celebration with our friends at the new ShopRite of Manahawkin. Plenty of people stopped by to say hi.

But it wasn't just them saying hi that was telling. It was how some of them were dressed.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Not summer weather? Who cares!

That statement pretty much sums it up with what we saw. There were enough people stopping by that were dressed as if they were ready to walk on the sand for a long beach day.

The only problem? It was very cool with some showers, and with a very cool wind. It seriously was long pants and hoodie weather.

But yet, some of our visitors were clearly braving it by wearing very light clothing. And you know what? It was great to see that summer spirit leading into the long holiday weekend.

Yes, it may be ridiculous to see them dressed in just a bathing suit when it's windy, rainy, raw, and around 50. But you know what? Who cares.

A packed beach at Seaside Heights A packed beach at Seaside Heights (Robert Connor) loading...

They don't care... and it's great!

Fortunately for us, the back side of the holiday weekend weather looks better and warmer. So crossing fingers to those who refuse to put on sweat shirts, jackets, or long pants that they won't have such massive goosebumps due to the cool and damp chill.

Welcome to the unofficial start of summer at the Jersey Shore, my friends!

NJ Memorial Day Parades 2026 (Alphabetical by town) New Jersey remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day with parades, solemn services, reenactments and fairs. Most events take place Monday, May 25 unless otherwise noted and are subject to change without notice here.

Click the link in each parade listed for additional information.

Add your community's parade to our list with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.