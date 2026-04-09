It's hard to believe, but New Jersey is coming back alive for the 2026 season. And after what was a successful summer last year, this one's shaping up to be even bigger than ever.

Back in March, Six Flags Great Adventure opened for the 2026 operating season. Along with that were also the announced sales of all our boardwalk attractions at the Jersey Shore.

Then coming up in April will be our beloved street fairs, which are always popular. All big signs that New Jersey is in great shape for the long summer days ahead.

But after all of that has started, there's still another piece to the puzzle that comes a little bit later on in the year. And it's that excitement you can only find at New Jersey's county fairs.

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2026 County Fairs announced

New Jersey is very fortunate to have so many fairs within it's rather small state. You really can't find anywhere else that has so many of them so close to one another, yet all remain popular year after year.

The very first county fair in New Jersey for 2026 will be taking place in June, right around the time kids officially start their summer break. You can't ask for better timing than that.

Here's a look at when to expect all of New Jersey's county fairs in 2026.

It's here! The complete 2026 NJ county fair summer schedule A list of county fairs happening throughout New Jersey for 2026. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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2026 Schedule (By Date Order)

6/18-6/21 Morris (Tri-County)

7/7-7/11 Cumberland

7/15-7/19 Ocean

7/16-7/18 Cape May

7/21-7/25 Burlington

7/22-7/26 Monmouth

7/23-7/26 Gloucester

7/24-7/26 Morris (4-H)

7/25-7/26 Mercer

7/25-8/1 Warren

7/31-8/8 Sussex (NJ State Fair)

8/3-8/7 Salem

8/3-8/9 Middlesex

8/5-8/7 Somerset

8/7-8/8 Atlantic

8/19-8/23 Hunterdon

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.