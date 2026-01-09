It may still be winter, but warm thoughts are on the minds of everyone in New Jersey. And now that 2026 is officially here, events are slowly being confirmed all throughout the Garden State.

For New Jersey, one of those staples are our annual street fairs. Not only do they come back every year, they've become part of what makes New Jersey so unique.

Think about it for a moment. What other state in the country hosts more than two dozen of these events where you don't have to take a day trip just to visit and enjoy?

That's largely thanks to the shear number of downtowns our little state has. It's really one of the best perks of living here in the Garden State.

And although each street fair may be a little different from the next (it is what makes them great, after all), they do all have a few things in common. Craft vendors, amazing food, activities for the kids, music, and so much more.

Here's a look at the newly released schedule of New Jersey street fairs for 2026. And don't forget to check back as more may be added as spring approaches.

2026 Street Fair Schedule

Red Bank - Apr. 26

Stirling - Apr. 26

Highland Park - May 3

Woodbridge - May 16

Kenilworth - May 17

Maplewood - May 17

Westfield - June 6

Fair Lawn - June 7

Bernardsville - June 14

Dunellen - June 28

Plainfield - Aug. 15

Red Bank - Aug. 30

Westfield - Aug. 27

Burlington - Sept. 12

Dunellen - Sept. 13

Jersey City - Sept. 19

Saddlebrook - Sept. 20

Fanwood - Sept. 27

Ridgefield Park - Oct. 3

Westfield - Oct. 10

Edison - Oct. 17

Fair Lawn - Oct. 18

