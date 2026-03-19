I absolutely love this time of year. Not only is winter fading in the rearview window, it also means baseball is returning for us in New Jersey.

In kind of a way, it does return with spring training, even though those stats don't really count in the long run with the season. But it's still fun to watch.

For two of our teams, the trip isn't as simple. It's not that the Yankees or Mets are hard to get to, they just require more time to budget on the road. That, and a heck of a lot more in tolls. That's just the way it is traveling to New York City.

However, there is an alternative for us in 2026. What if you can just coast the waters of the Hudson River to get to either Yankee Stadium or Citi Field?

Cruise ship ferry baseball Statue of Liberty New York City - 1 Cruise ship ferry baseball Statue of Liberty New York City - 1 loading...

Seastreak brings back Mets Cruise, and adds Yankees

In 2025, Seastreak Ferry offered rides to Citi Field to see Mets games happening at home. And now, Yankees fan can also get in on the fun.

For 2026, Seastreak is offering ferry rides from their Highlands port to see the Mets and Yankees play. No traffic, no tolls, no frustration. Just a smooth ride to and from the game, along with a premium tailgating experience on the ferry itself.

More on trips to Yankee Stadium can be found here. And more regarding games at Citi Field can be found here.

55 pro baseball players from NJ Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba, Erin Vogt

What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.