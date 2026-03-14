Bennies and Shoobies. It's both a running joke and a legitimate frustration for those living at the Jersey Shore. I'm talking about those summer tourists who don't even realize who they are.

From the north, it's the Benny. And from the west, it's the Shoobie. Both terms are used by locals who live at the Jersey Shore to describe these individuals who, despite how often these terms are used, still have no idea who they are.

But have you ever paused and wondered why they're called this in the first place? Why are they referred to as Bennies and Shoobies? Here's a quick breakdown of each.

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Why Benny?

A Benny is a Jersey Shore tourist from the northern part of our region. The term itself is nothing more than an acronym for the cities these particular tourists come from (Bayonne, Elizabeth, Newark, New York).

Interestingly enough, the original acronym does not include those from Jersey City. So maybe they're excluded from this? Or, maybe Jersey City is implied since it's right in the middle of all the other big cities? Interesting thought.

As for where on the Shore you'll see a Benny? Usually, they span from Sandy Hook all the way down to Long Beach Island. Once you lit LBI, the Shoobies begin to mix in.

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Why Shoobie?

This one's a bit more interesting as it refers to a specific action. Generally speaking, the term Shoobie refers to tourists from the Philadelphia area from back in the day.

Some of those tourists chose not to purchase food locally and instead would bring their own lunch in a shoe box. Although the reference may be dated, the term has stuck throughout the years and into today.

Unlike a Benny, a Shoobie is more likely to visit the southern portion of the Jersey Shore. You'll typically find them from Long Beach Island down to Cape May.

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Who needs them?

Having grown up at the Shore, I can tell you this. We love to hate this group of tourists, but we also look forward to seeing them every year. It's a strange love-hate relationship that we couldn't live without.

Yes, as much as we hate to admit it, the Shore region during the summer months couldn't exist without them. They make it interesting and bring life to our region, which we look forward to year after year (well, maybe not the traffic part, but I think that's a collective gripe for all New Jerseyans).

How to spot a Benny or Shoobie at the NJ Shore A fun take on knowing who is who at the New Jersey Shore. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.