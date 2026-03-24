Best 100 beaches in U.S. list is out and 5 are right here in NJ

Best 100 beaches in U.S. list is out and 5 are right here in NJ

Photo by Ryan Loughlin on Unsplash

It’s officially spring, what I think of as summer’s waiting room. Soon, a door will open and a voice will say, “Happiness will see you now.”

The sound of the surf is one of the best sounds in the world to me. Think about it. That sound has not changed in all history. It seems eternal. It sounded the same thousands of years ago and will sound as such a thousand years from now. How can a beach not put everything in perspective and bring peace?

Read More: This NJ beach earned its top ranking as our state's favorite

You have many amazing beaches from which to choose in New Jersey and five of them just got some special recognition.

Hometogo.com, a vacation rental search site, has published a ranking of the best 100 beaches for sun, savings, setting and more.

The site explains they are based on “categories such as accommodation price, hidden gem status, warm weather, visitor satisfaction, and local charm.”

The five New Jersey beaches that made their top 100

Photo by Tommy Fawcett on Unsplash
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No. 83 — Bradley Beach

A quiet little beach town in Monmouth County that often is overlooked for Asbury Park.

Photo by Jonathan Edwards on Unsplash
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No. 78 — Point Pleasant Beach

Family-friendly with a great boardwalk including Jenkinson’s Aquarium and enough nightlife to make a vacation perfect.

Photo by Mick Kirchman on Unsplash
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No. 54 — Diamond Beach

Peaceful and laid back, you can enjoy the nature at this beach in Lower Township, Cape May County, but with close access to the boardwalk fun at Wildwood.

Photo by Giuli Canderle on Unsplash
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No. 20 — Monmouth Beach

Pristine sand, nearby historic architecture, and the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion all make it popular.

Photo by Mick Kirchman on Unsplash
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No. 11 — Brant Beach

Nicely located in the center of LBI, it’s walkable to nearby restaurants and shopping and a perfect spot for summer family fun.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton

Filed Under: Bradley Beach, Cape May, Jersey Shore, Lower Township, Monmouth Beach, Point Pleasant Beach, Visit NJ
Categories: Deminski & Moore, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

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