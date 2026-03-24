It’s officially spring, what I think of as summer’s waiting room. Soon, a door will open and a voice will say, “Happiness will see you now.”

The sound of the surf is one of the best sounds in the world to me. Think about it. That sound has not changed in all history. It seems eternal. It sounded the same thousands of years ago and will sound as such a thousand years from now. How can a beach not put everything in perspective and bring peace?

You have many amazing beaches from which to choose in New Jersey and five of them just got some special recognition.

Hometogo.com, a vacation rental search site, has published a ranking of the best 100 beaches for sun, savings, setting and more.

The site explains they are based on “categories such as accommodation price, hidden gem status, warm weather, visitor satisfaction, and local charm.”

The five New Jersey beaches that made their top 100

Bradley Beach Photo by Tommy Fawcett on Unsplash loading...

No. 83 — Bradley Beach

A quiet little beach town in Monmouth County that often is overlooked for Asbury Park.

Point Pleasant Beach Photo by Jonathan Edwards on Unsplash loading...

No. 78 — Point Pleasant Beach

Family-friendly with a great boardwalk including Jenkinson’s Aquarium and enough nightlife to make a vacation perfect.

Beach Photo by Mick Kirchman on Unsplash loading...

No. 54 — Diamond Beach

Peaceful and laid back, you can enjoy the nature at this beach in Lower Township, Cape May County, but with close access to the boardwalk fun at Wildwood.

Beach Photo by Giuli Canderle on Unsplash loading...

No. 20 — Monmouth Beach

Pristine sand, nearby historic architecture, and the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion all make it popular.

Beach Photo by Mick Kirchman on Unsplash loading...

No. 11 — Brant Beach

Nicely located in the center of LBI, it’s walkable to nearby restaurants and shopping and a perfect spot for summer family fun.