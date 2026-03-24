Best 100 beaches in U.S. list is out and 5 are right here in NJ
It’s officially spring, what I think of as summer’s waiting room. Soon, a door will open and a voice will say, “Happiness will see you now.”
The sound of the surf is one of the best sounds in the world to me. Think about it. That sound has not changed in all history. It seems eternal. It sounded the same thousands of years ago and will sound as such a thousand years from now. How can a beach not put everything in perspective and bring peace?
Read More: This NJ beach earned its top ranking as our state's favorite
You have many amazing beaches from which to choose in New Jersey and five of them just got some special recognition.
Hometogo.com, a vacation rental search site, has published a ranking of the best 100 beaches for sun, savings, setting and more.
The site explains they are based on “categories such as accommodation price, hidden gem status, warm weather, visitor satisfaction, and local charm.”
The five New Jersey beaches that made their top 100
No. 83 — Bradley Beach
A quiet little beach town in Monmouth County that often is overlooked for Asbury Park.
No. 78 — Point Pleasant Beach
Family-friendly with a great boardwalk including Jenkinson’s Aquarium and enough nightlife to make a vacation perfect.
No. 54 — Diamond Beach
Peaceful and laid back, you can enjoy the nature at this beach in Lower Township, Cape May County, but with close access to the boardwalk fun at Wildwood.
No. 20 — Monmouth Beach
Pristine sand, nearby historic architecture, and the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion all make it popular.
No. 11 — Brant Beach
Nicely located in the center of LBI, it’s walkable to nearby restaurants and shopping and a perfect spot for summer family fun.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton