If you’re a “sucker” for the Jonas Brothers, you might just want to head down to the Jersey shore this June. Otherwise, you’ll be “jealous” of the show you missed.

One of New Jersey’s own, the singer, songwriter, and actor Nick Jonas, will be performing at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

With him having grown up in Wyckoff, it’s always a treat when Nick or his brothers put on a show in their home state.

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Nick Jonas coming to Atlantic City

In 2025, Nick and the Jonas Brothers celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band with the release of “Greetings From Your Hometown,” a studio album that marked a full-circle moment in their career while celebrating their Garden State roots.

Let’s not forget this Jersey-born heart throb’s acting creds either. Remember him as the pilot trapped in the video game in 2017's “Jumanji,” where he absolutely held his own co-starring with the likes of Jack Black and Duane “The Rock” Johnson?

SEE ALSO: How the Jonas Brothers celebrate 20 years with ice cream

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The Golden Globe nominee is riding the high of the release of his fifth studio album, “Sunday Best.” On Feb. 6, Jonas will perform in Atlantic City on Saturday, June 13 starting at 8 p.m.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is located directly on the beach and Boardwalk at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased from Hard Rock’s website or TicketMaster.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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