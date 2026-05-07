Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Thursday, May 7, 2026.

NJ man accused of stabbing and threats in Warren County (Google Maps, Getty Stock) NJ man accused of stabbing and threats in Warren County (Google Maps, Getty Stock) loading...

A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening to kill a person while stabbing him with a kitchen knife in Warren County.

Belvidere police responded to a call on Tuesday around 1 a.m. from a residence on Front Street.

Jacob Carom, a native of Frenchtown, was staying with his girlfriend in Belvidere when they got into a fight that turned physical, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

When a third party tried to intervene, Carom is accused of threatening to kill him and attacking the victim with a kitchen knife — stabbing him in the back, arm and a hand, requiring stitches.

Carom is charged with second-degree aggravated assault and two counts of third-degree terroristic threats, as well as third-degree escape.

Rutgers New Brunswick campus Rutgers New Brunswick campus (Rutgers University) loading...

Rutgers University has cancelled a graduation speaker over his anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian social media posts.

Rami Elghandour, the CEO of biotech company Arcellx, had been set to give the May 15 convocation address at the Rutgers School of Engineering, his alma mater.

That invitation was rescinded last week by the school's dean, Alberto Cuitiño, after the university learned that "some graduating students would not attend their graduation ceremony due to concerns about the invited speaker’s social media posts,” a Rutgers spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson declined to specify the offending posts, but confirmed they were focused on Israel.

Elghandour frequently shares news articles and footage of violence in Gaza and the West Bank, along with his own commentary accusing Israel of committing war crimes and upholding a system of apartheid.

He released a statement Wednesday blasting Rutgers and said he refused to waver from his principles and commitment to human rights.

NJ crossing guard struck and killed In Woodland Park, a beloved crossing guard is struck at McBride Avenue and Lackawanna Avenue (Google Maps, Getty Stock) loading...

WOODLAND PARK — A beloved crossing guard is mourned in her Passaic County community after the 80-year-old was hit by a vehicle along with two children she was helping through a crosswalk.

After school on Monday around 3:35 p.m., Jean Schultz was helping students cross at the intersection of McBride and Lackawanna avenues when the trio was struck.

Schultz, a Woodland Park resident, was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Both juveniles were also brought to the hospital and are in stable condition, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and the investigation was active as of Wednesday.

Woodland Park Mayor Tracy Kallert remembered Jean in a statement on behalf of the borough, which was posted to Facebook.

A 9-foot Great White shark pinged off the Jersey Shore near Atlantic City this week (Canva) A 9-foot Great White shark pinged off the Jersey Shore near Atlantic City this week (Canva) loading...

⬛ Great white shark pings off the Jersey Shore

An almost 9-foot long Great White shark tagged and tracked by the research group, OCEARCH, was spotted off the Jersey Shore Tuesday night.

The juvenile female that researchers named Nori, pinged several miles offshore between Atlantic City and Sea Isle City. She is OCEARCH's first tagged shark to make it to New Jersey this spring.

The non-profit research group, which collects migration information and other biological data from sharks and other apex predators to learn more about them, said Nori spent the winter off the Carolinas.

Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's) Patriot's Run at Jenkinson's Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach (Jenkinson's) loading...

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A new roller coaster is set to debut this summer on a Jersey Shore boardwalk.

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach has announced that Patriot’s Run will debut in the amusement park section of the boardwalk for the 2026 season.

Standing over 35 feet tall, this larger family coaster will feature conventional trains and a classic lift hill, offering riders an “exhilarating cycle of twists, turns, and thrills for all ages,” according to a statement from Jenkinson’s.

Patriot’s Run, decked out in a bold red, white, and blue theme, will honor and celebrate America’s 250th birthday, too.

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