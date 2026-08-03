🚨People were arrested after fights broke out at four Atlantic City clubs Saturday.

🚨Police say one club's event cancellation sent about 400 people onto the Boardwalk

🚨The crowds moved to other venues, where additional fights led to more disruptions

ATLANTIC CITY — Five people were arrested in fights at four clubs along a Jersey Shore boardwalk on Saturday night.

Atlantic City police say a fight at the Bungalow Beach Bar led to the cancellation of the 1200 Degrees Pool Party event, putting 400 people onto the boardwalk at the same time. Many of them went to Club Royce at the neighboring Tropicana, where another large fight broke out, police said. Crowds also went to the Chelsea Inn, which closed down, and the Wonder Bar.

Police said five people — four males and a woman — were charged. Their names and the charges against them were not disclosed.

Video shows a large police security presence and a big crowd inside and outside The Quarter at Tropicana.

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Bella Rocha contributed to this report

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