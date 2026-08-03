🚨Police departments across New Jersey will host National Night Out events

🚨More than 200 communities are taking part with free family activities

🚨South Brunswick expects over 8,000 attendees and launches a recruitment campaign.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police departments around New Jersey will host their annual National Night Out on Tuesday.

It's a night for families to come together with members of their local police department for an evening of fun with music, dancing, carnival rides and food.

Over two hundred communities in New Jersey participated in the program last year.

"National Night Out brings together the community and the police, and it's really about explaining the success we have in law enforcement partnership. We join with the community, and in South Brunswick it's one of the largest ones in the state. Typically, we'll have more than 8,000 people attend it, and it's one of the largest events we have in our community," said South Brunswick Police Department Acting Police Chief Jim Ryan.

The intent of National Night Out is to "demystify" the department for residents, especially since many of the encounters people have with police are during a crisis or problem.

"I think whenever you see someone face to face, the imagery you might have portrayed by certain news outlets or anything fades away because it's a real person. I'm just 'I'm Jim Ryan. I happen to be the chief of police, but now I'm just right in front of you,'" Ryan said. "You introduce yourself, and we talk, and when you have those connections, it really makes things flow so much easier."

Poster for South Brunswick police's National Night Out on Aug. 4, 2026 (South Brunswick police) Poster for South Brunswick police's National Night Out on Aug. 4, 2026

South Brunswick officers showcase specialized police units

The first responders who will be at South Brunswick event will demonstrate their area of expertise with interactive displays from the South Brunswick Police Department, the FBI, the fire departments and first aid squads.

Ryan said officers from the Tactic and Traffic bureaus will be on hand to do fingerprinting and traffic demonstrations. Additionally, some of the South Brunswick Police Department's equipment, like cars and motorcycles, will be on hand for people to explore.

He said people will be able to ask the officers questions throughout the evening.

There will also be plenty of free food for people to enjoy. Ryan said there will be "2,500 hot dogs, 750 veggie dogs, 1,500 bottles of water, 1,000 ice pops and 2,000 bags of popcorn and chips" at the event.

Ryan says his officers take great pride in the night, which won top honors for their 2023 event for areas with a population of 15,000 to 50,000. The event was judged for overall community engagement, participation and cultural inclusivity.

Police recruitment kickoff

South Brunswick's National Night Out will also serve as a kickoff to a recruitment campaign to bolster the department's ranks. Ryan said the number of recruits has dropped but that those who serve are supported by the community.

"We need really highly qualified people who want to serve our residents to come be part of our police force," Ryan said. "We're looking for everyone who wants to come out to be part of it, and so we're hoping that during this National Night Out by highlighting who we are, highlighting to our community members that more people want to be into it."

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South Brunswick police reqruitment flyer (South Brunswick police) South Brunswick police reqruitment flyer

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