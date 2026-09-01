⚠️ 19-year-old Freehold man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Thanksgiving attack.

➡️ Police found a woman stabbed in the abdomen and a 19-month-old child unharmed.

🔴 Prosecutors will seek 10 years in prison when Jaden Thompson is sentenced.

A 19-year-old Monmouth County man faces a decade in prison for trying to kill a victim last Thanksgiving in Ocean County.

On Monday, Jaden Thompson, of Freehold, pleaded guilty before Ocean County Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer to attempted murder, endangering the welfare of a child and eluding.

Jackson Thanksgiving stabbing left woman injured, child unharmed

Just before midnight on Nov. 27, Jackson Township Police were called to the Paragon Apartments on Larsen Road.

Officers found a female victim stabbed in the abdomen and a 19-month-old young child laying on the ground, but physically unhurt, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The victim was rushed for treatment at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where she was ultimately discharged.

It was a domestic violence attack, according to court records, which also said that Thompson’s ex-girlfriend did live at the same apartment complex.

Investigators identified Thompson as the suspect and put out an alert for the black sedan he was last seen driving.

Read More: Atlantic County man sentenced for strangling 2 female survivors

Jackson to Edison routes (Google Maps) Jackson attempted murder plea - Jackson to Edison routes Google Maps

Police chase ended with crash and arrest in Edison

The next day, Edison Township Police spotted the car. They tried to pull Thompson over — but he sped off before crashing, then trying to run from the scene, where police arrested him.

Thompson has remained in custody at Ocean County Jail since then.

At his sentencing on October 23, the State will seek 10 years in state prison for the attempted murder charge.

They will also seek terms of five years each for the other two charges, which would all run at the same time.

Read More: Man sentenced for the Pleasantville murder of pregnant girlfriend

Comstock Comstock

Earlier violent cases add to Thompson's legal troubles

Over a month before the stabbing, Thomspon was found in violation of a domestic violence restraining order through Monmouth County Superior Court from an incident Oct. 9.

Thompson is also awaiting sentencing for a separate incident the week before Thanksgiving in Howell, in which he put a chokehold on a mother pushing a toddler in a stroller.

He pleaded guilty to a third-degree child endangerment charge for that Nov. 17 offense.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom