🚨A 93-year-old driver crashed into Meg's Grill in Lavallette Saturday

🚨Ursula Keating, 56, died and seven people were injured in the crash

🚨Meg's Grill plans to reopen Tuesday after the deadly crash

LAVALLETTE — A 56-year-old woman, the wife of an Ocean County volunteer firefighter, is dead and seven people were injured after a 93-year-old driver crashed into a Jersey Shore restaurant on Saturday.

Lavallette police told News 12 that the driver mistakenly pressed the gas instead of the brake while trying to park in front of Meg's Grill on Grand Central Avenue around 11:10 a.m. Her 2014 Buick Encore drove through the outdoor dining area on the sidewalk and into the building.

Tri-County Scanner News and Meg's Grill identified the victim as Ursula Keating, 56, the wife of John Keating, a firefighter with the Silverton Volunteer Fire Company in Toms River and Manchester Volunteer Fire Company #1.

A GiveInKind campaign has also identified Keating as the victim.

Meg's Grill called the couple's daughter a "true hero" for staying by Ursula's side after the crash.

"She held your hand and kept you calm. And never left your side. She showed immense bravery and selflessness. I know there are no words that can help you in this time," the restaurant said.

Damage to Cornerstone Wines & Liquors located next to Meg's Grill after a crash on Sat., Sept. 19, 2026 (Cornerstone Wine & Liquors) Damage to Cornerstone Wines & Liquors located next to Meg's Grill after a crash on Sat., Sept. 19, 2026

Meg's Grill plans to reopen after deadly crash

The restaurant thanked those who have offered support and the emergency crews that responded to the crash.

Meg's Grill said the building was "undamaged" and that it would reopen Tuesday "out of an observance of compassion for my staff and those affected."

Cornerstone Wines and Liquors next door to Meg's Grill was also heavily damaged in the crash.

Pictures posted to the business's Facebook page show the front door partially pushed in, missing brickface that exposed insulation material, and debris on the floor.

"My heart goes out to the family that lost a loved one in the tragic accident between CornerStone Wines and Meg's Grill today, and all the other injured families! I want to thank all the friends that reached out to help and support us," the business wrote.

Damage to Cornerstone Wines & Liquors located next to Meg's Grill after a crash on Sat., Sept. 19, 2026 (Cornerstone Wine & Liquors) Damage to Cornerstone Wines & Liquors located next to Meg's Grill after a crash on Sat., Sept. 19, 2026

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