NJ boater found dead after empty boat washes up in Jersey Shore harbor

NJ boater found dead after empty boat washes up in Jersey Shore harbor

Boats docked in Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor Tues., Sept. 15, 2026 (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media)

🚨A 64-year-old Pennsylvania man was found dead Wednesday in Sandy Hook Bay

🚨His fiancée said they were planning to marry in two months

🚨State police have not said how he died as the investigation continues

 

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — The body of a Pennsylvania man whose empty boat was found in a Jersey Shore harbor has been located.

New Jersey State Police on Thursday identified the man as 64-year-old Eric Daviduk of Southampton, PA, in Bucks County. A passing boater found his body in Sandy Hook Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Daviduk was last seen with his boat Monday morning, after the vessel was found unoccupied in the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor near the Seastreak pier around 10:45 a.m., according to Atlantic Highlands Police Chief Scott H. Reinert.

The boat appeared to be a commercial clamming vessel.

His wedding was just two months away

Daviduk's fiancée told NBC New York that wedding invitations had just gone out for the couple's upcoming wedding. She was not identified in the interview.

"He was a funny guy. Great guy. Hard, hard working," the woman told NBC New York. "We were supposed to be married in two months."

State police said a passing boater notified troopers at about 4:06 p.m. Wednesday that a body had been discovered in Sandy Hook Bay. Troopers recovered the body and identified Daviduk.

State police said their investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not said how Daviduk died.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Atlantic Highlands, Monmouth County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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