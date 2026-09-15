🚨An unmanned boat was found Monday morning in Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

🚨 Police are searching for its 64-year-old Pennsylvania owner

🚨 State Police have taken over the search

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — A commercial-looking boat was found floating in Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor and a search continued Tuesday for its 64-year-old Pennsylvania owner.

The vessel, which appeared to be a commercial clamming boat, was found Monday morning in the water near the Seastreak pier around 10:45 a.m., according to Atlantic Highlands Police Chief Scott H. Reinert.

A search was started for the owner, a 64-year-old Pennsylvania man. The man's identity was not disclosed. The State Police Marine Unit took over the search late Monday afternoon.

Rough water on Monday morning

A Small Craft Advisory was in effect Monday morning for winds expected to gust to 20 knots out of the north, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Those conditions were enough to keep most boaters docked, Hal Hagaman, captain of the Sea Tiger II party boat, told the Asbury Park Press.

Reinert asked anyone with information about the boat to contact State Police.

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