☑️James Gabriel died after an SUV struck him at a Monmouth County farm

☑️His family remembered the 2-year-old for his smile and big personality

☑️Visitation is Friday, followed by a funeral Mass Saturday morning

UPPER FREEHOLD — The toddler run over by an SUV backing out of a parking spot at the Screamin’ Hill brewery and Bullock Farm will be laid to rest Saturday.

The boy, identified in a GoFundMe campaign as 2-year-old James Gabriel was holding the hand of his grandmother, Ellen Gabriel, 66, of Roselle when a Chrysler SUV struck the pair. James died at the scene while Ellen suffered serious injuries.

"He was as healthy as could be. He was as happy as could be. We were going there to have a good day. Pumpkin picking and then coming back to my house and watching football," his father Robert told NJ.com.

Big smile and big personality

James Gabriel was remembered for “a beautiful smile that could brighten any room and a personality much bigger than his little two-year-old body," according to hit obituary. "He especially enjoyed spending time with his father and always wanted to be doing what he was doing."

Visitation is Friday from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home in Freehold Township. A funeral mass will be held at Church of St. Gabriel in Marlboro on Saturday at 10 a.m.

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