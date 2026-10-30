☑️Phillips 66 and the union reached a tentative agreement at the Bayway refinery

☑️The company locked out 402 workers on Oct. 19 after they rejected a contract offer

☑️Bayway produces fuel distributed throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

LINDEN — Teamsters Local 877 and Phillips 66 have reached a tentative agreement at the Bayway refinery that could end a lockout at the largest refinery on the East Coast.

Phillips 66 locked out 402 members of the Bayway refinery's process and mechanical bargaining unit on Oct. 19 after they rejected a contract offer. Workers turned out in force to picket in front of the facility, holding signs and flags along Routes 1 and 9 as passing drivers honked in support.

"We can confirm that we have reached a tentative agreement with the union. We will have more information to share if that agreement is ratified by union members," Union 66 said in a statement. "Our focus right now, throughout this process and at all times, is on maintaining safe and responsible operations and continuing to meet the needs of our customers."

A second agreement

At issue were wages, health care and safety protections. Workers were also concerned about operations continuing at the facility during the lockout despite refinery first responders not being on duty.

Teamsters Local 877 president Jeff Sanford told CBS New York voting on the agreement will begin Friday. Workers cannot return to work until the agreement is ratified by union members.

Gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, bunker oil, marine oil and heating oil are produced at Bayway and distributed throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

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