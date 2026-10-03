The sun was shining, and the ocean calm, but still warm from the summer heat. And temperatures had just made it to around 70. A perfect beach day for the dead to come alive for the 2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk.

And man, did it come alive! Even early on the zombies started coming alive up and down the boardwalk. And I'm always so amazed to see how this annual event that just concluded its 18th year, keeps growing and growing.

One thing to know for next year is that it doesn't matter if you get zombified or not, so don't let that stop you. There were plenty of people who came out to this year's event just to be a part of it, so no makeup is necessary to join in on the fun.

The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 (Mike Brandt, Townsquare Media) The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

With that said, I was so amazed to see all the creativity and thought so many of you put into becoming the deadest versions of yourselves. 18 years and counting, just think about that. Never could it have been imagined that it would grow to such a massive event.

But that's just how we roll in Asbury Park. In fact, Asbury Park holds the world's record for having the largest gathering of people dressing as zombies (first broken in 2010, then again in 2013).

And I was so thrilled to be a part of this year's event while broadcasting live from the 1-800-GAMBLER boardwalk studio, right in the thick of it all. Thank you for making this year's event one of the best ones yet.

(Check out all the photos of the 2026 Zombie Walk below, including exclusive videos).

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

2024 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 in Asbury Park, NJ Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.