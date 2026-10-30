A restaurant awarded the Guinness World Record for the "Most Varieties of Agave Spirits Commercially Available" in a bar-restaurant, with a collection of 1,033 bottles of tequila, is expanding in New Jersey.

If good food, tequila, and Day of the Dead is your kind of thing, this place is for you.

Officially it’s called Meximodo Cocina Mexicana and Tequila Bar. Fans just call it Meximodo.

They first opened a few years ago in Metuchen and the reception was so great it wasn’t long before they opened a second location in Jersey City.

Now plans are firmed up for three more locations. Are there enough tequila bottles to do this?

Marlboro, Parsippany, and Montgomery Township will all discover next year what the hype is about.

Meximodo Metuchen (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media ) Meximodo Metuchen (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media )

Three new Meximodo locations are planned for NJ

One will appear in Parsippany in District 1515 off Route 10 on March 15, 2027.

Meximodo will open in Marlboro at the former site of the Fireside Grill and Bar at 133 South Main Street, which is on Route 79. That opens Aug. 1, 2027, according to nj.com.

Then on Oct.1, 2027, New Jersey’s fifth Meximodo will take over at Montgomery Promenade at 40 Nevius Boulevard in the Skillman section of Montgomery in Somerset County.

So New Jersey, you have future plans. And when you walk in take a look at the stunning back bar of these places. It will absolutely make your jaw drop.

A tequila collection and a menu with plenty of choices

There’s something for everyone on their menu. From Nayarit Fire-Grilled Red Snapper, Wagyu Smash Burgers, Pollo con Mole Poblano and much more, you’re not going hungry.

With over 1,000 tequilas, you won’t go thirsty either.

Best Mexican restaurants in NJ, according to residents These restaurants received praise from New Jersey 101.5 followers when they were asked to name the best spot for Mexican food. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia