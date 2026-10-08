🚨Howell, Middlesex and Wall Township schools received threatening calls Wednesday

🚨Police quickly responded and determined the threats were not credible.

🚨The swatting threats triggered lockdowns and a controlled dismissal in Howell

At least three New Jersey school districts were targeted by swatting threats Wednesday as similar calls disrupted schools across the country.

Howell police officers already working in every school directed students to shelter in place after the suspicious calls were received. Other officers arrived within two minutes and "saturated" the schools with their presence. A "controlled dismissal" was implemented even as the threats were considered non-credible.

Threats trigger lockdown at Middlesex High School

Middlesex High School received a threatening call just before noon, prompting a lockdown, according to police. As police searched the building, several staff members received individual calls threatening the school.

Schools in Wall Township also received threats that police deemed not credible. The district said it was one of many around the country to receive a similar threat, including schools in Maine, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, according to media reports.

None of the departments disclosed whether they knew the origin of the threats or whether there was any connection between them.

New Jersey increased the penalty for swatting in 2015. A conviction for the second-degree offense of swatting carries a five- to 10-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $150,000.

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