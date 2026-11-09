🚨The PA couple was killed when two SUVs collided on Route 9 in Old Bridge.

🚨Lindsey Clarke and Anthony Pizzo were planning to marry in October 2027.

🚨It was the third fatal crash in Old Bridge this year

OLD BRIDGE — A Pennsylvania couple killed in a crash on Route 9 were engaged and planning to get married in October 2027, according to the woman's sister.

Anthony Pizzo, 32, and Lindsey Clarke, 33, both of Wyoming, Pennsylvania, were passengers in the back of a Ford SUV that was struck by a Lexus SUV heading south around midnight Friday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera said.

The Ford SUV had pulled out of the parking lot of the Grand Marquis banquet facility and was struck on the driver's side by the Lexus.

Couple was planning an October 2027 wedding

A picture on Pizzo's Facebook page shows him popping the question in December. Kelly Clarke, Lindsey Clarke's sister, told NJ.com they were planning a wedding for October 2027.

The driver of the Ford, a 35-year-old from Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, and a front-seat passenger were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, a 34-year-old man from Old Bridge, was also hospitalized.

It was the third fatal crash in Old Bridge in 2026 and the 43rd this year in Middlesex County, according to New Jersey State Police fatal crash statistics.

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