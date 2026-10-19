🚨 Old Bridge firefighters found missing, expired or malfunctioning smoke alarms while responding to a series of house fires.

🏠 New Jersey is distributing 7,500 free smoke detectors. Residents can contact their local fire department for help.

🔋 Learn how often to test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, when to replace them and where to install them.

After Old Bridge Township fire officials recently responded to a series of house fires and discovered either missing, expired, or malfunctioning smoke detectors, Director of the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Wayne Wolk has some important tips for all residents.

Simply put, smoke detectors save lives. Wolk said that according to statistics, homes that have working smoke detectors in them have a 60% survivability rate than ones that do not.

There is no excuse not to have at least one in your home.

NJ Division of Fire Safety stresses the importance of smoke detectors in homes, where to place them, and how to test them (Canva) NJ Division of Fire Safety stresses the importance of smoke detectors in homes, where to place them, and how to test them (Canva)

The New Jersey Division of Fire Safety typically gives out about 1,000 free smoke detectors a year across the state through all the fire departments, Wolk said.

This year, the division is giving out 7,500 free smoke detectors. Last week, 1,000 were handed out, and 6,500 will be given to those who need it over the course of the next few weeks, he added.

If anyone in the state needs a smoke detector, reach out to your local fire department, and someone will be happy to come out and properly install it for you.

If a resident is deaf or hard of hearing, there are special smoke alarms for them.

“While it beeps, it goes for a strobe light for the visual effect. It also has a part of that alarm that attaches to your bed or pillow and it’ll shake. So, if you’re hard of hearing or deaf, you still have the ability to utilize smoke detectors,” Wolk said.

How often should you test smoke detectors in New Jersey?

There are two types of smoke alarms that are found in New Jersey homes, Wolk said.

If anyone has the old smoke alarms that require AA or 9-volt batteries, be sure to check the alarm every six months (usually on Jan. 1 and July 1). Test the batteries and replace them, if needed.

However, most of the smoke alarms that are installed now are the ones that use lithium-ion batteries. They are good for 10 years, and those are the alarms that New Jersey fire departments are giving out for free, Wolk said.

Check the expiration date on these at least twice a year, and once a month, test the sound to make sure they are working.

As far as location in the house, smoke alarms should be installed on each level outside of sleeping areas, and in every bedroom.

Wolk suggested not installing smoke alarms in areas that may cause false alarms, like kitchens and bathrooms. “You don’t want to get de-sensitized to the alarm going off.”

If anytime you hear the alarm is beeping intermittently, that means the battery is dead of dying. Replace the battery and re-test it. If it’s still not working, the whole smoke alarm needs to be replaced, Wolk said.

NJ Division of Fire Safety stresses the importance of carbon monoxide detectors in homes (Jen Ursillo) NJ Division of Fire Safety stresses the importance of carbon monoxide detectors in homes (Jen Ursillo)

Carbon monoxide detectors also need regular checks

As far as carbon monoxide alarms, they are usually good for 5 to 7 years. The same concept applies. Check the expiration dates. If they’re no good, throw them away. Test them once a month.

When it comes to combination CO alarms and smoke alarms, the only difference between the two are the beeps.

“So. if it’s a smoke alarm going off, it’s three beeps. If it’s a CO alarm that’s going off, that’s four beeps. That’s how you tell the difference between the two,” Wolk said.

Fire safety tips that could save your family

The bottom line is that working smoke alarms provide the critical warnings that can save lives.

If a fire breaks out, Wolk said to close all the doors in the house. This will slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire.

“Things like that is what will really save the seconds you might need to get you and your family out.”

If the alarms don’t work, then why are they on the wall, Wolk asked? Smoke and CO alarms must be tested.

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