A Monmouth County father has turned unimaginable loss into a determined mission to help other families.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Blue Knights New Jersey Chapter XV will host the first annual Stephanie Strong Memorial Ride Against Domestic Violence in loving memory of Stephanie Nicole Parze.

Stephanie’s dad, Ed Parze, is president of the Stephanie Nicole Parze Foundation, created to carry her memory forward while providing support, awareness and resources for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, as well as families with missing loved ones.

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Riding to remember Stephanie and help others

The rain-or-shine ride begins and ends at the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, 15 Oak St. in Old Bridge.

Sign-in opens at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Riders will head to the shore and return for a BBQ.

Registration is $35 for riders and $25 for passengers, and those who want to support the cause without riding can attend the lunch for $30.

“Together we ride. Together we end domestic violence” is more than a slogan for this event.

It is a call for the community to stand with families who have lived through violence, honor Stephanie’s life and help ensure that others know they are not alone.

Registration and additional information are available at snpfoundation.org/ride. Questions can be directed to Maureen at 732-527-5430.

The event is hosted by Blue Knights NJ Chapter XV, bringing together the motorcycle community, law enforcement supporters and families committed to ending domestic violence.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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