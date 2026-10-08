Pizza may actually be the true official food of the Garden State.

Everyone, everywhere has their own favorite 'go-to' spot.

Everybody has a camera, everybody has an opinion, and apparently we're supposed to care whether Dave Portnoy gives a slice a 3.1, 7.2 or an 8.4.

I don't.

The viral pizza-rating culture has become more about clicks, arguments and social media attention than the experience of enjoying a good pie.

Johnny Mac's in Asbury Park is a perfect example of why I don't put much stock in those scores.

For me, the best pizza experience isn't about standing on a sidewalk, folding a slice and delivering a decimal-point verdict to a camera.

It's about sitting down with friends, ordering a couple of pies, grabbing a cold beer and enjoying a place with character.

New Jersey has some of the best spots in America to do exactly that.

Photo by Nik Owns on Unsplash Photo by Nik Owns on Unsplash

Seven Jersey Pizza Stops Worth Talking About

Johnny Mac's, Asbury Park

Johnny Mac's is a lively Jersey bar with personality everywhere you look.

Buy a drink and you get a personal pizza.

Is it meant to compete with an artisanal restaurant? Who cares.

The experience is the point.

Pete & Elda's, Neptune City

A Jersey Shore institution known for incredibly thin, crispy pizza.

Add a cold beer and the old-school atmosphere, and you've got a classic Jersey night out.

There's even the famous whole-pie T-shirt challenge, but you have to eat it in 30 minutes.

I like to relax and enjoy, so there won't be a T-shirt in my future.

Federici's, Freehold

A downtown Freehold tradition with roots going back to 1921.

The ultra-thin, crispy pies and generations of loyal customers make it part of the town's identity.

Klee's, Seaside Heights

A real Jersey tavern, with cold drinks, a lively crowd and thin-crust bar pies.

Walk in after a day at the beach and it feels like you've been coming for years.

Krispy Pizza, Old Bridge

Sometimes you want the classic Jersey pizzeria experience: a good crust, a proper balance of sauce and cheese, and a pie that doesn't need an influencer's approval.

Alfonso's, Somerville

Somerville has become a food and nightlife destination, but the appeal of a neighborhood pizza spot is simple: good food, familiar surroundings and friends.

And Producer Thomas's sister is a bartender there, so stop in and say hi.

Manville Pizza, Manville

An exception to the pizza-and-beer rule: no beer served here.

A good local pizzeria doesn't need a liquor license to earn a spot. Take the pie home and supply your own cold beer.

Order the charred Cup Pepperoni. It's may be one of the best pizzas around.

Photo by Romain Chollet on Unsplash Photo by Romain Chollet on Unsplash

The Best Pizza Isn't Always the Highest-Rated Pizza

Here's what I think the internet pizza critics miss: Pizza is more than crust, sauce, cheese and whatever number somebody assigns to it.

It's the neighborhood.

The bartender who remembers your order. The friends you've known for 30 years. The familiar faces at the next table. The family business that's survived changing tastes, rising costs and every new food trend.

New Jersey has all of that in abundance. I don't need Dave Portnoy or anybody else to tell me whether I'm enjoying my pizza.

Give me a good pie, a cold beer and people who can take a timeout and relax despite all that is swirling around us these days.

That's a perfect 10 in my book.

Now I want to hear from you: What's your favorite New Jersey spot for pizza and a beer?

Not the fanciest, not the most famous.

The place you'd actually want to spend a Friday night.

We know that there are dozens of neighborhood gems across this state that deserve more attention than another viral pizza review.

Hit me up on the App Chat and you may hear your favorite on the air.

Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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