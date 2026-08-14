Zombies scheduled to invade Asbury Park

Forget the beach towels, flip-flops, and summer crowds. On Oct. 3, Asbury Park will be overcome by thousands of zombies — and somehow, it will be one of the most entertaining days of the year. It is the 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk.

The Zombie Walk encourages the participants to dress like their favorite zombie. This is one day when looking like death is a fashion statement. The creativity is outstanding and the enthusiasm during the day is very catchy.

The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media) The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media)

It all takes place on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, where on a normal summer day you can sit and watch the people stroll by. The Zombie Walk is much better than a parade. There are so many great costumes and makeup jobs with some special effects. Asbury Park must set a record for the largest amount of fake blood used outside of a movie set.

What started in 2009 as a Halloween-themed gathering quickly became something much bigger. By 2010, the event had grown enough to earn a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of zombies. The record was broken again at the 2013 Asbury Park Zombie Walk.

The Zombie Walk encourages participants to dress like their favorite zombie and usually will march in unison, or should I say shuffle like a zombie in unison along the boardwalk in Asbury Park.

The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media) The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media)

Participants can dress in any zombie costume that they prefer.

During the Zombie Walk, participants are encouraged to and usually stay in character. Imagine walking onto the Asbury Park Boardwalk and seeing hundreds, or thousands of people who look like they just escaped from a horror movie.

Blood-covered faces, torn clothing, elaborate makeup, zombies from movies and television and completely original creations. Then the crowd starts moving.

The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media) The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media)

This free, all-ages Halloween tradition takes over the Asbury Park Boardwalk and downtown area, featuring professional makeup tents, costume contests, and a massive march of the undead.

Schedule of Events

11:00 a.m.: The official info booth, merchandise stand, and the Zombie Walk Makeup Tent open on the 4th Avenue Green Space along the boardwalk.

3:30 p.m.: Thriller Dance performance outside the Paramount Theatre.

4:00 p.m.: The official Zombie Walk begins in front of Convention Hall, heading down the boardwalk, through downtown, and ending near Johnny Mac House of Spirits.

I will be doing my show from the boardwalk and cannot wait to see the costumes and participants, and you never know who will shuffle by my broadcast. I have a feeling it will be another enormous success.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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