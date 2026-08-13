Every time I see Tillie, I feel happy. I know that's not a universal reaction, some people find that grin genuinely unsettling, but for me, that wide, goofy smile is basically shorthand for the whole feeling of Asbury Park. I'm broadcasting live from the boardwalk this Saturday August 15, 2026, a few blocks from Tillie's current home on the Wonder Bar, and it got me wondering how that face actually ended up there. The real answer surprised me.

It started in Coney Island, not Asbury Park

Tillie isn't originally a Jersey character at all. The grinning "fun face" design traces back to Steeplechase Park, George C. Tilyou's amusement park that opened in Coney Island in 1897. The nickname "Tillie" is widely believed to be a nod to Tilyou himself. Asbury Park's Palace Amusements, built in 1888, painted its own version of that same grinning face on its exterior wall during the winter of 1955 and 1956, as a tribute to the original. It became instantly iconic, iconic enough that Bruce Springsteen name-checked the Palace directly in "Born to Run," and posed for a famous 1970s promotional photo with Tillie grinning behind him.

The Palace came down, and Tillie almost went with it

Palace Amusements closed in 1988 and sat crumbling for years before the city moved to demolish it in 2004. That's when things got interesting. A grassroots "Save Tillie" campaign, made up of residents, Tillie fans, and Springsteen fans, lobbied to get the mural removed before the wrecking ball arrived. Volunteers spent four days that June carefully cutting the mural off the building. The left-side Tillie survived. The right-side one didn't make it. The Palace itself came down in July.

Big Yellow Van under the watchful eyes of Tillie | photo by EJ Big Yellow Van under the watchful eyes of Tillie | photo by EJ

Chevrolet needed a backdrop, and the Wonder Bar said yes

Here's the part that's easy to miss: the Tillie on the Wonder Bar today isn't the mural that got rescued. According to local accounts, about a month after the Palace was demolished, Chevrolet showed up for a photo shoot for a print ad campaign for the Corvette's 50th anniversary, featuring the Goo Goo Dolls, with the expectation that the Palace would still be standing. It wasn't. Facing a production crew with nowhere to shoot, the owners of the Wonder Bar agreed to have their building repainted the same lime green as the old Palace, and a brand new Tillie mural was commissioned for the shoot. That's the face you see today. The original rescued mural has spent the years since in storage, and the Palace artifacts actually landed on Preservation New Jersey's list of the state's 10 Most Endangered Places in May of 2024.

Google Maps Google Maps

So does Tillie actually make people happy?

For most of Asbury Park, yes, overwhelmingly. Tillie is on T-shirts, coffee mugs, magnets, earrings, practically anything you can print a face on, and it's become the closest thing this city has to an official mascot for its whole comeback story. But the love-it-or-find-it-creepy split isn't new. Even the original Steeplechase Face in Coney Island got that same mixed reaction back in Tilyou's day, that too-wide grin has apparently been dividing people for well over a century. I land firmly on the happy side. If you're on the boardwalk this Saturday August 15, 2026 between 3 and 7, stop by and see for yourself, Tillie will be a few blocks away the whole time I am.