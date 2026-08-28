🚌 Free rides: Asbury Park has launched a state-funded shuttle offering free rides to residents and visitors.

📍 Key stops: The shuttle connects City Hall, The Stone Pony, Convention Hall, Main Street and other locations.

☀️ Weekend service: It runs Fridays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. through Sept. 28 and returns in 2027.

ASBURY PARK — Tired of trying to find a parking spot in Asbury Park or when you do, then you have to feed the meter?

Well, now you don’t have to worry about that, at least for the next month.

Free Asbury Park shuttle helps visitors skip parking headaches

The City of Asbury Park has launched a free shuttle service, giving residents and visitors alike, a new way to get around town at no cost.

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Starting today, the shuttle will run on a fixed route with pickup stops at City Hall, Springwood Park, Press Plaza, The Stone Pony, Convention Hall, Asbury Towers, Deal Lake Drive, Main Street, Dr. Robinson Towers, Lumley Homes, and Comstock Court, the City of Asbury Park announced.

Riders can be dropped off anywhere along the route. No fares or tips will be accepted.

Asbury Park free shuttle runs weekends through September

This is strictly an entirely free service, funded by the State of New Jersey.

The shuttle, which is handicapped accessible and able to accommodate all riders, will operate Fridays, Saturday, and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A map and route and all bus stops can be found here.

Asbury Park has launched a free shuttle service for residents and visitors (City of Asbury Park) Asbury Park has launched a free shuttle service for residents and visitors (City of Asbury Park)

“This shuttle connects our neighborhoods and makes it easy to get around Asbury Park without worrying about parking. Residents can leave the car at home, and visitors can take the train or bus, park once, and enjoy everything our city has to offer,” said Mayor John Moor.

The mayor thanked Senator Vin Gopal for championing this initiative, as well as Director of Transportation James Bonanno and the entire transportation department for getting this service off the ground.

Free Asbury Park shuttle returns for summer 2027

The shuttle service operates seasonally and will end this year on September 28.

However, service will resume on Memorial Day 2027 for the summer season.

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