🚨 A 31-year-old Brick man has been indicted in connection with a fatal cocaine overdose in Ocean County.

💀 The 27-year-old victim was found dead at a Brick home in January. Toxicology confirmed cocaine caused her death.

⚖️ Prosecutors allege Roderick Seward supplied the cocaine. He has remained jailed since surrendering to police in June.

BRICK — An Ocean County man was indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury for supplying cocaine that led to the death of a 27-year-old woman seven months ago.

Woman found dead after apparent drug overdose in Brick

On January 26, 2026, at approximately 9:10 a.m., officers from the Brick Township Police Department went to a home for a report of an unresponsive female. They found the body of the victim, who has not been identified, dead from an apparent drug overdose, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Prosecutors say Brick man supplied cocaine

An investigation revealed that Roderick Seward, 31, of Brick Township supplied cocaine to the victim.

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Further investigation and toxicology analysis confirmed the presence of cocaine in the victim’s system, and that the cocaine was the cause of her death, according to the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Seward has been jailed since June

On June 17, Seward was charged with first-degree strict liability drug induced death and narcotics distribution and possession.

He surrendered himself to Brick Township Police Headquarters. Seward was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he’s been jailed ever since.

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