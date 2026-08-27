🚨A wrong-way driver crashed into two vehicles on Route 195 Wednesday night

🚨Four people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries after the crash.

🚨Route 195 east was closed for hours as police investigated the deadly crash

JACKSON — A wrong-way driver was killed after crashing into several vehicles on Route 195 Wednesday night.

The driver of a Ford SUV heading west in the eastbound lanes near Exit 22 (Georgia/Jackson Mills) struck another Ford SUV and a Toyota around 9 p.m., according to State Police. Both Fords overturned, killing the wrong-way driver, William H. Wright, 73, of Brick.

The passenger of the Toyota, the driver of the other Ford and two passengers of the Ford were transported to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. Their identities were not disclosed. No one had been charged in connection with the crash as the investigation is ongoing.

Investigation closes Route 195

Route 195 east was closed for several hours between Exit 22 and Exit 28 for Route 9 into Thursday morning because of the crash.

The crash was the first fatal crash on Route 195 and the 24th fatal crash in Ocean County, according to State Police records. However, Route 195 becomes Route 138 in Wall Township where there have been two fatal crashes

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