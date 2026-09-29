⚠️ A 97-year-old Brick driver died after his Hyundai crossed into oncoming traffic.

➡️ The SUV driver, a 36-year-old woman, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

🔴 Police closed Drum Point Road for about five hours while investigators processed the crash.

BRICK — A 97-year-old driver has died after local police said his car crossed into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Brick Township Police responded to the crash on Monday after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Drum Point Road and Johnson Road.

Deadly crash closes stretch of Drum Point Road for five hours

Frank Pugliese, of Brick, died at the scene while the other driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what police said was minor injuries.

Investigators found that Pugliese was driving east along Drum Point in a 2024 Hyundai Elantra, when the car crossed the painted center median and crashed with a 2026 Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 36-year-old woman, also of Brick.

Brick Township intersection of Drum Point Road and Johnson Road (Google Maps) Brick Township intersection of Drum Point Road and Johnson Road Google Maps - 1

Brick police seek witnesses after fatal crash

Police did not disclose any possible cause for the crash, as part of the preliminary investigation.

Drum Point Road was closed in both directions for about five hours, as investigators processed the scene.

On Tuesday, police asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or with potentially helpful information contact Ptl. Vincent Rustico at 732-262-1093.

Emergency response at Meg's Grill in Lavallette after a car went through the front of the restaurant Sat., Sept. 19, 2026 (Tri-County Scanner News) Emergency response at Meg's Griill on Grand Central Ave in Lavallette after a car went through the front of the restaurant Sat., Sept. 19, 2026

The Brick tragedy happened little more than a week after a 93-year-old driver killed a pedestrian and hurt several others after lurching into a popular restaurant in Lavallette.

Lavallette Police said the female driver told them she mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake while trying to park in front of Meg's Grill on Grand Central Avenue on Sept. 19.

The victim, 56-year-old Ursula "Sandie" Keating, was mourned as a devoted family woman.

In that case, prosecutors declined to file additional charges beyond a traffic ticket for careless driving. Police did submitted a request to the state Motor Vehicle Commission for a driver re-examination.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

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