New Jersey has a new obsession, and it involves chicken fingers, Cane’s sauce and people apparently willing to wait in lines that would make you think they were giving away free houses.

Raising Cane's has somehow made a huge success out of a very tiny menu.

It’s basically chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast, and sauces. Even their chicken sandwich is simply made with three chicken fingers, not a traditional wide patty.

But they’ve been declared addictively delicious.

Raising Cane’s has been spreading across the Garden State like wildfire, opening locations and attracting crowds of hungry fans.

But there’s been one glaring problem with this chicken-finger invasion.

The Jersey Shore has been left out.

That’s finally changing.

Brick is getting its own Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s will open its first Jersey Shore location on Monday, Nov. 2 at 1036 Cedar Bridge Ave. in Brick.

This is the chain’s first restaurant in Ocean County, and judging by the enthusiasm surrounding these openings elsewhere, you might want to plan accordingly if you’re thinking of stopping by.

The restaurant will feature a double-lane drive-thru, which should come in handy when the chicken-finger faithful inevitably descend upon Brick.

@RaisingCanes via Instagram @RaisingCanes via Instagram

Free chicken? Now you’re speaking Jersey’s language

Opening day comes with plenty of incentives to show up early.

The first 100 customers who purchase a combo will receive a Raising Cane’s trucker hat and a free Box Combo card. Twenty lucky customers, age 13 and older, will also be selected to win free Cane’s items for a year.

Doors officially open at 10 a.m. but they say you should arrive early especially if you want those freebies.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a DJ playing music from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and two $1,000 donations to local charitable organizations: the Jersey Shore Animal Shelter and Choose Love, Celebrate Life according to nj.com.

Raising Cane’s is hiring in Brick

They're also still hiring. Positions are open for cashiers, fry cooks, and other positions and they're doing walk-in interviews now through October 23 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.. Or apply online here.

The Shore’s chicken-finger era begins

Founded in Louisiana in 1996, Raising Cane’s now has more than 1,000 restaurants across over 40 states.

Finally Jersey Shore residents won’t have to feel like they’re living in some chicken-finger-free wasteland.

Brick gets its first taste Nov. 2. Bring your appetite.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

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