NJ musician, 23, accused of driving high and running red light, killing new grandmother in Wall
⚠️ A 23-year-old Monmouth County woman faces homicide charges in a fatal three-car crash.
➡️ Prosecutors say she ran a red light while under the influence of intoxicating substances.
🔴 Eileen Ziesmer, 58, died after her Toyota Camry was struck on Route 70.
FREEHOLD – A young aspiring musician is facing criminal charges for a crash in Monmouth County that killed a new grandmother six months ago.
Tamra G. Lawlor, of Manasquan, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and fourth-degree assault by auto in the death of 58-year-old Eileen Ziesmer, of Brick.
The 23-year-old Lawlor was previously charged with the traffic offenses of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to observe traffic control devices, and possession of open unsealed marijuana in a vehicle.
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Prosecutors say red-light crash killed new grandmother
On March 5 around 5:20 p.m., Wall Township Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 70 and Morningstar Road.
Lawlor is accused of running a red light in her Subaru Crosstrek, crashing into Ziesmer’s Toyota Camry and a Nissan Armada driven by a 51-year-old woman, also from Brick.
Ziesmer was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Lawlor and the third driver were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators found Lawlor was under the influence of “intoxicating substances” when she ran a red light and caused the crash, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
Lawlor surrendered to police after charges were filed
Lawlor was charged earlier this week and surrendered to law enforcement on Tuesday,
She is being represented by defense attorney Mitchell Ansell.
Lawlor is billed as a musician and instructor on her public social media accounts, with some original songs on music streaming platforms.
Eileen Ziesmer remembered as a devoted mother, new grandmother
Ziesmer was memorialized online as a devoted mother and wife, who had been overjoyed at recently becoming a grandmother.
She was also remembered as a well-respected social worker, who specialized in working with patients in senior care homes and in hospice.
Motivated by her deep Catholic faith, Ziesmer also pursued and earned her Master's of Theology from Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University.
“Those who knew Eileen were forever impacted by her generosity, her keen intelligence, her infectious laugh, her immense creativity, and her true love for her Lord and the Blessed Mother,” according to an obituary for Ziesmer.
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