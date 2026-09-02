🚨 An Atlantic City man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearms and fentanyl charges.

🔫 Police found two handguns, including a fully automatic weapon, during a 2025 Galloway Township traffic stop.

💊 Officers also found 100 bags of suspected fentanyl, drug packaging, a digital scale and more than $1,100 in cash.

ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic County man has been sentenced to 14 years in state prison after pleading guilty to firearms and fentanyl charges stemming from a 2025 traffic stop in Galloway Township.

Nathaniel Fisher, 34, of Atlantic City, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense, second-degree possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from having one, and third-degree possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, the county prosecutor announced.

Galloway Township traffic stop leads to gun, fentanyl bust

The case began on October 22, 2025, when police stopped a car because the registered owner’s driver’s license had expired. The female driver was also found to have a suspended license.

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Sitting in the front seat was Joshua Brickhouse, 35, of Egg Harbor Township. He told police the vehicle was registered to his mother. When police discovered he had a $1,500 traffic warrant, they asked Brickhouse to step out of the car, the prosecutor said.

That’s when police saw a handgun in plain view underneath the front passenger seat. It was a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson equipped with a 30-round magazine and a switch that made it fully automatic.

Police find second gun and 100 bags of suspected fentanyl

After ordering everyone out of the car, officers found a second handgun, a 9 mm Luger with an extended magazine inside a book bag on the floor next to Fisher’s feet in the backseat. Fisher’s identification was also inside the bag.

Also, 100 bags of suspected fentanyl were found where Fisher and another female passenger were sitting.

That’s not all. Police also recovered empty baggies, sandwich bags, and a digital scale, and more than $1,100 in cash.

Atlantic City man gets 14 years in prison

Both Fisher and Brickhouse have prior convictions and are prohibited from legally possessing firearms.

Fisher was sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 1. He must serve five years before becoming eligible for parole.

Brickhouse is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8.

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