🎃 A North Arlington company has recalled Halloween Chocolatey Eyeballs over undeclared milk allergens.

⚠️ The candy was sold at Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post stores in New Jersey and 12 other states.

📞 Consumers should destroy the recalled candy and call 201-246-7990 for a refund.

NORTH ARLINGTON — We’ve entered the “ber” months and now that it’s September, you may want to get a jump on stocking up on Halloween candy as October nears.

But, just a heads up…

Chocolatey eyeballs sold at TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls in New Jersey and 12 other states are being recalled due to an undetected milk allergen (Crystal Temptations) Chocolatey eyeballs sold at TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls in New Jersey and 12 other states are being recalled due to an undetected milk allergen (Crystal Temptations)

New Jersey Halloween candy recalled over milk allergen

The Bergen County, New Jersey company that makes Halloween Chocolatey Eyeballs has issued a recall after they found the candy contains undeclared milk allergens.

So, anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of experiencing a life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this candy.

HomeGoods in Brick, NJ (Google Maps) HomeGoods in Brick, NJ (Google Maps)

Recalled candy sold at Marshalls, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods

The recalled chocolatey eyeballs, sold under the Crystal Temptations of North Arlington brand, was distributed in Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Sierra Trading Post stores across New Jersey and 12 other states (Arizona, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Indiana, Nevada, California, Connecticut, Ohio, and Wyoming).

The recall began after a TJX analyst discovered that the chocolatey eyeballs containing whey (milk) were distributed in packaging that did not show the presence of milk. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

What to do if you bought the recalled Halloween candy

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled products can be found below.

Chocolatey eyeballs sold at TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls in New Jersey and 12 other states are being recalled due to an undetected milk allergen (Crystal Temptations) Chocolatey eyeballs sold at TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls in New Jersey and 12 other states are being recalled due to an undetected milk allergen (Crystal Temptations)

Anyone who bought Crystal Temptations Chocolatey Eyeballs are urged to destroy the product and call the company for a refund a 1-201-246-7990.

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