KEARNY — A school community was in mourning on Wednesday, after the body of a North Jersey teacher and coach was found in the Passaic River, days after he was reported missing.

State Police divers recovered 37-year-old Brian Kolakowski, a North Arlington resident, from inside his submerged Volkswagen Jetta on Tuesday.

Frank A. Vincent Marina, Kearny (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Frank A. Vincent Marina, Kearny (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

On Dec. 4, Kolakowski was reported missing to the North Arlington Police Department.

Two days later, a detective with the Kearny Police Department was checking out municipal security camera footage.

Around 4:30 a.m. on the day he vanished, Kolakowski’s Jetta had entered the river via the boat ramp at the Frank Vincent Marina along Passaic Avenue.

Recovery efforts lasted for several days, as first responders dealt with the river’s depth, bad weather conditions and poor underwater visibility.

Kolakowski had taught health and physical education at a middle school in Harrison, as well as coached the girls’ tennis team.

“Brian Kolakowski’s dedication to his students and his passion as a teacher and coach left an indelible mark on those who knew him,” Lincoln Middle School said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“The LMS community extends its heartfelt support to Washington Middle School and the Harrison community as they navigate this difficult time.”

Harrison middle school (Google Maps) Harrison middle school (Google Maps) loading...

There was no evidence to suggest that there was any criminal act or threat to public safety.

Kearny police and municipal officials said their thoughts were with Kolakowski’s family and loved ones during this “incredibly difficult time.”

Any persons with potential information on the case was asked to contact the North Arlington Police Department Detective Bureau at 201-991-4400.

Fiery NJ wreck killed 2 coaches

It has been a very grim week or so, with the loss of two other North Jersey coaches in a fiery car wreck on Friday.

Read More: NJ high school coaches among 6 killed in car that flew into Skyway

The crash along the Pulaski Skyway killed six people, including Hudson Catholic Regional High School Head Coach and physical education teacher Lamar McKnight, assistant coach Brad Cunningham.

McKnight's brother, Daryl McKnight, also was among those killed in the crash, PIX 11 reported.

