There was a time when New Jersey towns — big and small — mostly marched in one direction: forward and growing. But the census numbers from 2020 to 2023 tell a different story for a handful of places. In a state where the overall population climbed ever so slightly, a cluster of towns quietly shrank — sometimes sharply.

Population decline hits New Jersey’s biggest cities

At the top of the overall losses list? Jersey City. Once one of the fastest‑growing cities in the Northeast, Census estimates show it shed more residents than any other NJ municipality between 2020 and 2023. Newark followed, and not by a tiny margin — another big city with a storied past now seeing more people pack up than settle in. Union City, North Bergen, and Bayonne round out the top five, major players along the Hudson whose shrinkage speaks volumes about broader demographic shifts in the region.

Small towns face even steeper population drops

But numbers alone don’t tell the picture. When you factor percent change, smaller towns start to paint an even more dramatic story. Maurice River Township in South Jersey led the state with a staggering 17.4% loss of residents — a decline that deepens a long‑term trend for a community that’s seen waves of people leave over decades. Ewing Township and Highlands Borough join the top percentage decliners, followed by Andover and Kearny — disparate places across NJ, but all facing the same challenge.

Where are New Jerseyans going? Out-of-state migration trends

So where are all these people going? The short answer: many are leaving the Garden State altogether. Migration studies consistently show New Jersey as one of the states with the highest out-of-state moves in the nation. According to the latest United Van Lines National Movers Study, New Jersey ranked No. 1 in outbound household moves, with roughly 62% of moves from the state headed to someplace else. Families, retirees, and job changers were part of that wave, with being closer to family and job opportunities cited as top reasons people relocate.

Florida, Texas, and beyond: the most popular destinations

Florida remains the perennial favorite — warm weather, no state income tax, and a lifestyle many New Jerseyans dream about. Neighboring Pennsylvania also ranks high, especially for those who want more space and lower housing costs while staying within reach of the Northeast. Beyond the Mid-Atlantic, states like Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina are among the fastest-growing destinations for former Jersey residents, thanks to jobs, affordable homes, and different tax climates.

Why residents are leaving: cost, taxes, and lifestyle shifts

And why are they leaving? It’s no mystery if you’ve spent time talking to people across the state. New Jersey’s high cost of living, sky‑high property taxes, out of control energy bills (yeah this cold winter is not helping) and expensive housing market make families and retirees reassess their next chapter. “Affordability” has become a buzz word in New Jersey. When you combine that with the rise of remote work — meaning people don’t have to live near their job anymore — there’s a clear incentive to head where the dollar stretches further.

For the towns losing the most people, these are not just figures on a page. They are stories of former neighbors starting over where the cost of living feels lighter, the weather feels warmer, and life just looks a little more manageable. In a Garden State once built on hustle and opportunity, that’s the kind of trend nobody wants to see — but plenty are living…and leaving.