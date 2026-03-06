Let's start with a definition.

speak·er scum (n.) /ˈspēkər skəm/ informal, derogatory (also: universally agreed upon) — A carbon-based life form who plays TikTok videos, sports commentary, or inexplicably loud phone calls through their device speaker at full volume — in an enclosed metal tube containing 200 people who did not buy tickets to their personal entertainment experience. Distinguishing characteristics: no headphones, total immunity to side-eye, and zero remorse. Natural habitat: Economy class, airport gates, and the quiet car of the NJ Transit train. Known behavior: Will make direct eye contact while continuing to play video. See also: armrest hog, bare-feet guy, seat recliner. Antonym: a decent human being with earbuds.

Now that we've established the terminology — United Airlines just made it official policy.

United Airlines' new no-speaker rule: what you need to know

United has quietly updated its passenger conduct rules, and the headline is this: if you play audio from your phone or device without headphones on one of their flights, you can be removed from the plane and potentially banned from the airline permanently. No warning, no second chance — just gone. The internet has been calling these people "speaker scum" for years. United Airlines just put it in writing.

And I have to be honest with you. It took long enough.

We've been dealing with this for years and nobody said a word

Think about the last time you were at the airport. You're in the terminal, excited. Maybe you're heading down to Florida to see family. Maybe it's a warm weather escape. Maybe it's an important business trip you've been looking forward for weeks. The energy is good. The anticipation is real.

And then someone three seats away in the gate area fires up a podcast about something so specific and so odd that you can't believe it exists — and they're listening to it on full speaker like they're the only person in the building.

We've dealt with the armrest hog for decades. We've white-knuckled through the bare-feet guy. We've absorbed the kid kicking the back of our seat for four hours without saying a word. But the advent of the laptop, the iPod, and the iPhone turned the airplane cabin into an involuntary listening party for whatever the person next to you happens to be into. And most of the time — let's be honest — you don't share their taste in movies, music, or true crime podcasts recorded in someone's basement.

I'll admit something. The other day I was in the supermarket and a guy was cruising the aisles playing music I actually liked. I didn't mind it as much. But that's not the point. What makes speaker scum think the rest of us want to hear their choices? Most of us say nothing and just deal with it. That's always been the unspoken social contract of shared public space.

Why United's crackdown matters beyond the airplane

This happens at the Jersey Shore too — someone sets up on the beach with a bass-heavy Bluetooth speaker rattling your beach chair while you're trying to read or just breathe for five minutes. It happens in the supermarket, on the train, on the boardwalk. Speaker scum is everywhere.

But United Airlines just did something most of us never do — they actually said something. They drew a line. And whether you're a frequent flyer out of Newark Liberty or someone who takes one trip a year and just wants to enjoy it in peace, that line is long overdue.

Put your headphones in. The rest of us will be over here enjoying the silence.

